Zion Williamson Makes Honest Pelicans Statement Amid Trade Rumors
Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans have plenty of uncertainty surrounding them. Once again, the two-time all-star is dealing with injury issues, having played in only ten games for the Pelicans this season. New Orleans signed the former No. 1 overall pick to an extension in 2022, a five-year deal at the halfway point of what it wants to do with its superstar in the future.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith made headlines recently when he said that Williamson no longer wants to be in New Orleans but instead wants to play for a bigger market. "Zion doesn't want to be in New Orleans, he doesn't want to be there," Smith said on his First Take show. "He wants to be in a major market like L.A., New York, or whatever because he wants the marketability."
The former Duke standout has not publicly responded directly to those comments, but he did reassure Pelicans fans of his desire to remain in New Orleans. At the team's season ticket holder event on Sunday, Williamson told the crowd how much it means to him to play for the Pelicans.
"I love New Orleans...this is home for me," Zion told the crowd. Recently, after a game on the road against the Chicago Bulls, Williamson was asked about his favorite arenas to play in, and he remarked that the Smoothie King Center was his favorite. Pelicans fans hope that continues for the foreseeable future.
New Orleans has seen franchise players like Chris Paul and Anthony Davis leave the organization for greater success elsewhere. The chances the Pelicans get another generational talent like Williamson are slim, so the team's priority is maximizing his time here. This season, he is averaging 21.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.
