Zion Williamson Makes NBA History in Pelicans-Kings
The New Orleans Pelicans lost their eighth straight game on Saturday night after a 123-118 loss against the Sacramento Kings. New Orleans is dangerously close to their third different double-digit losing streak of the year. Star forward Zion Williamson did his part in the loss, scoring 40 points on 16/21 shooting in just 28 minutes of play.
Williamson has been on a minutes restriction since returning from this 27-game absence because of a hamstring injury. New Orleans has not played the two-time all-star more than 30 minutes in any game since January 7th. He is also not team-cleared to play in back-to-back games.
Williamson had a historic performance in Saturday's loss, becoming the first player in NBA history to record 40+ points, 4+ assists, and 2+ steals while shooting over 76% from the field and playing 28 minutes or less, via Stathead.
The Pelicans traded away Williamson's teammate Brandon Ingram this week to the Toronto Raptors in a deal that brought back former Raptors forwards Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk, a first-round pick, and a future second-round pick. Williamson reflected on his time with Ingram during shootaround before Saturday's game.
"He's somebody that's been here with me since Day One, all the ups and downs with the Pels," Williamson said about Ingram. "I wish it could be different. I think it was just at a point where he felt like he had to do what was best for him. As his friend, all I could do is support that."
The Pelicans end their road trip Monday night in Oklahoma City against the Thunder.
