Zion Williamson Reportedly Makes Big Career Decision
On Friday night, a report surfaced that claimed CAA is no longer representing New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. The Athletic's Sam Amick and Joe Vardon first reported the story. Williamson had been a client of CAA since he was drafted in the league back in 2019.
The report revealed Williamson's contract is "in doubt" because of his injury situation. The two-time all-star is currently out indefinitely with a hamstring injury. Since joining the league in 2019, Williamson has played in less than 50% of all possible Pelicans games.
The former Duke standout has only played in six games this year and is shooting a career-low 45% from the field. ESPN's Shams Charania reported the star forward is nowhere close to hitting the 6-8 week projection for the hamstring and that Williamson has had injections to the hamstring itself.
The Pelicans are currently reeling from injuries to Zion and the rest of its core group. On Wednesday, New Orleans played without seven of its eight players against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Veteran guard CJ McCollum, who is out with a thigh injury, said recently he's never seen this many injuries on one team at the same time.
Williamson has no doubt been a part of the injury problem for the Pelicans, with his inability to stay healthy. Last season, Williamson missed the playoffs after injuring his hamstring during the Play-In Tournament game versus the Lakers. The season before, the star forward played only 29 games after injuring his hamstring in January. The Pelicans are 4-12 on the season.
