Zion Williamson's Injury Status for Knicks vs Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans are on a seven-game losing streak after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. New Orleans is 4-16 on the season, which marks the worst record in the Western Conference. Injuries have derailed the start of the year, especially for some of their top players.
The Pelicans released their injury report for Sunday's game versus the New York Knicks, and Zion Williamson is out again with a hamstring injury. Williamson has played in just six games this year after having the healthiest year of his career last season, playing 70 games. The former all-star forward is averaging 22 points a game.
Williamson was recently in the news for parting ways with his agency, CAA, earlier this week. Per policy, the former Duke standout must wait 15 days before officially signing with a new agent. CAA represented Williamson since his rookie season in the NBA. There is no word who will represent the two-time all-star moving forward.
Zion's long injury history has created a stir among fans because of his lack of availability on the court. Since being drafted by the Pelicans in 2019, Williamson has participated in less than 50% of his team's games. He has yet to play in a playoff series, and now he is out indefinitely due to his latest hamstring injury. No timetable is set for his return as the Pelicans struggle to escape their early-season hole.
The Pelicans are also without forward Brandon Ingram, who is nursing a strained calf. Tip-off against the Knicks is set for 4:00 p.m. CST.
