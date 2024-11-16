Zion Williamson's Injury Status for Lakers-Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers at Smoothie King Center on Saturday night. One of the hottest teams in basketball right now, the Lakers have won four-straight games to improve their overall record to 8-4 on the NBA season.
The story is much different for the Pelicans, who picked up a win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday, but had previously lost their last six games. These struggles for New Orleans have been due to injuries, as Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones, CJ McCollum, and other key contributors have all been missing time.
Ahead of this game against Los Angeles, New Orleans has revealed its injury report, and Williamson remains out with a left hamstring strain.
Williamson is joined on the injury report by Murray, McCollum, Jones, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, and Trey Murphy. As for Los Angeles, it is expected to have the star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis available, as Davis is listed as probable on the injury report and James is not listed at all.
Injuries have the Pelicans currently at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, just percentage points above the 15th seed Utah Jazz. This is not where they expected to be when acquiring Murray in the off-season, but that is the current reality for the Pelicans.
