Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Pelicans-Jazz
The New Orleans Pelicans host the Utah Jazz on Monday night at the Smoothie King Center. These two teams played on Friday night, with the Pelicans winning their third straight game with a 136-123 victory over the shorthanded Jazz. Utah played without seven players as they continue to fall in the Western Conference standings.
Zion Williamson has another strong performance in his return from his hamstring injury. The two-time all-star scored 24 points and grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds in the win. One of his baskets was a highlight two-handed dunk on Jazz center Drew Eubanks that immediately went viral on social media.
Since returning from a 27-game absence on January 7th, Williamson has had a few highlight dunks showcasing just how special of a talent he is. Talent was never a question regarding the 24-year-old forward, but whether he would be healthy enough to be on the court. The Pelicans released their injury report for Monday night's game against the Jazz, and Williamson is listed as questionable to play.
His injury status is not tied to his previous hamstring or calf injuries but to a non-covid illness. Fellow teammate Yves Missi missed Friday's game against Utah with the same designation and is questionable again on Monday. Williamson attended the team's season ticket holder event on Sunday, where he reassured fans of his desire to remain in New Orleans.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith made viral comments recently about Zion's future, saying the former No. 1 overall pick doesn't want to be in New Orleans but would rather have a larger market to play in. Williamson dispelled those thoughts by saying that New Orleans was his home, and he wanted to be there.
Tip-off for Monday night's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
