Zion Williamson's Injury Status for Pelicans-Nuggets
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is unfortunately dealing with another injury. Playing a career-high 70 games last season, Williamson did incredibly well to stay on the floor for the Pelicans during the regular season.
Now back out of the lineup, Williamson is dealing with a left hamstring strain that the team announced an official update on last week.
Via Pelicans on November 9: “The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain. Medical imaging taken this morning confirmed the injury. Williamson will be out indefinitely and further updates will be appropriately provided.”
This indefinite absence will extend into New Orleans’ game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, as Williamson has officially been ruled out on the injury report. The injury to Williamson is just one of several that the Pelicans have dealt with to start the season, as many of their top rotation players are currently sidelined.
While it is still very early in the season, New Orleans finds itself in a deep hole in Western Conference standings. Digging out of it will be difficult, especially with so many players injured.
As for Denver, it enters this game with a five-game winning streak, which is the longest active winning streak in the Western Conference. Struggling out of the gate this season, the Nuggets have since found their way, and are playing as good as anyone in the West.
Needless to say, the Pelicans have a real challenge on their hands against the Nuggets on Friday.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors