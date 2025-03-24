Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Pelicans vs 76ers
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson looks to end this season healthy for the first time in the last few seasons. The former No. 1 overall pick suffered season-ending hamstring injuries the past two years, and this season, a hamstring injury caused the star to miss 27 straight games.
New Orleans hosts the Philadelphia 76ers at home on Monday night, and the two-time all-star appears on the injury report. Williamson missed the teams' last two games with a back injury he seemed to hurt on a hard fall last Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. New Orleans revealed that Zion will miss his third straight game with the back injury.
Williamson's injury issues have persisted this season despite the fact the 6-foot-6 forward is playing in the best shape of his career.
Zion is below his college weight at Duke, and the results on the court show. He recorded his first two triple-doubles of his career last month, and he's shown his versatility on both sides of the court this year, recently ranking second amongst all active players with consecutive games of at least a steal and/or a blocked shot.
Injuries have overshadowed the immense talent he entered the league with. Since joining the NBA in 2019, Williamson has played fewer than 50% of his team's games, and he is in jeopardy of playing fewer than 40 games again this season. The Pelicans cannot compete with their best player constantly sidelined with injury, as evidenced by their 9-33 record when he doesn't play this season.
Tip-off for Monday night's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
