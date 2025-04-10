Zion Williamson's Injury Status for Pelicans vs Bucks
The New Orleans Pelicans play their last road game of the year on Thursday when they face the Milwaukee Bucks.
New Orleans had the league's best road record last season, winning a franchise-record 29 games away from the Smoothie King Center. This year, the team only has seven road victories, tied for the worst in the NBA.
A big reason for the collapse this season is the lack of availability from its best player, Zion Williamson. The former No. 1 overall pick has missed 49 games this year because of injuries to his calf, hamstring, and ankle. His latest setback is a back injury he suffered recently against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pelicans released their injury report for Thursday night's game.
Williamson will again be sidelined because of his back, and the Pelicans announced the former No. 1 overall pick will miss the rest of the season. Zion played a career-high 70 games last year but injured himself during the Play-In Tournament against the Los Angeles Lakers. Williamson came into this season in the best shape of his career, hoping to replicate last year's success.
The former No. 1 overall pick missed the season opener against the Chicago Bulls, setting the stage for various injuries that have plagued Williamson throughout his career. Zion has played under 40 games in a season in four of his six years in the NBA. Despite his immense talent, his availability has caused many critics to doubt his longevity in the league.
Tip-off for Thursday's game in Milwaukee is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
