Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Hornets
The New Orleans Pelicans continue their road trip in Charlotte against the Hornets on Saturday night. New Orleans lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 139-126 on Friday evening to end their four-game winning streak. Star forward Zion Williamson missed his second straight game due to a non-covid illness. He missed Monday's game versus the Utah Jazz with the same designation.
Injuries have again highlighted Williamson's season this year, with the forward playing only ten games. The former No. 1 overall pick returned from his hamstring injury on January 7th after missing 27 straight games. His extensive hamstring history makes New Orleans cautious with their star upon his return. The Pelicans released their injury report for Saturday's game, and Williamson is available to play against the Hornets.
Zion continues to have naysayers publicly criticize his injuries and attribute it to his lack of conditioning. However, ESPN insider Shams Charania recently reported that Williamson is in the best shape of his career, surpassing his playing weight at Duke. The former Duke standout playing weight was 285 during his freshman year in college and is below that weight now.
Willaimson has only played the Hornets four times in his six-year career after injuries stymied his chances in the past. He is averaging 19 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in his career against Charlotte. The Hornets have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference, so Williamson's return could give the Pelicans a solid chance for a road victory.
Tip-off for Saturday evening's game is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CST.
