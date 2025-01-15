Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Mavericks
The New Orleans Pelicans face the Dallas Mavericks at home on Wednesday night. Both teams are playing on the second night of a back-to-back, with the Pelicans defeating the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. Conversely, the Mavericks lost at home to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday despite the return of dynamic guard Kyrie Irving from injury.
Irving had been out since January 1st with a bulging disc injury. In his return against the Nuggets, the 32-year-old scored 11 points in his 30 minutes of action. Both teams released their injury reports before Wednesday's New Orleans game, and a Pelicans star player is out.
New Orleans lists five players out, including Zion Williamson, who is still in the conditioning phase of his recovery.
The team is extra careful not to play the star forward heavy minutes and keeps him out of back-to-back games. When the former No. 1 overall pick has played, he's looked phenomenal in his return to the court.
Williamson missed 27 straight games with a hamstring injury he suffered at the beginning of December. The two-time all-star returned last Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he sat the following night versus the Portland Trail Blazers.
In the three games since his return from injury, Williamson is averaging 19.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.
He's also shot better than 60% in two of the three games and had at least three steals in two games as well. The Pelicans have been much more competitive in his return, ending their last road trip with a 2-1 record.
Tip-off for Tuesday's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
