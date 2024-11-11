Zion Williamson's Injury Status for Pelicans vs Nets
The New Orleans Pelicans face off against the Brooklyn Nets tonight in a game that the Pelicans desperately need to win. New Orleans is in the midst of a four-game losing streak with hopes a defeating a Nets team that's also on a two-game losing streak.
New Orleans has been severely shorthanded since day one of the season, missing numerous members of their starting lineup. Unfortunately for the Pelicans, the hits just keep on coming without an end in sight.
The Pelicans have officially listed Zion Williamson as out due to a left hamstring strain. Zion will be out indefinitely for New Orleans, and no return date is available. The news is incredibly frustrating for both Zion and Pelicans fans, especially after he just played 70 games last season.
The most shocking stat of Zion's injury-riddled career is the sheer fact that he's only played 190 games throughout his five-season NBA career. At this point, injuries have unfortunately become the story of his career. The hard pill to swallow is just how good Zion is as a basketball player. Throughout his five-season career, Zion has averaged 24.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 58.7% shooting.
The New Orleans Pelicans face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight. It's a matchup that New Orleans really wants to win, but they'll have to do it without Zion Williamson.
