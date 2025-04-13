Zion Williamson's Injury Status for Pelicans vs Thunder
The New Orleans Pelicans play their last game of the year on Thursday when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder.
New Orleans has one of the worst records in the NBA, while the Thunder will finish with the best record heading into the playoffs. Oklahoma City has won the last five games against the Pelicans.
Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been at the forefront of some of the team's issues this year. The former No. 1 overall pick has missed 51 games this year because of injuries to his calf, hamstring, and ankle. His latest setback is a back injury he suffered recently against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pelicans released their injury report for Sunday afternoon's game.
Williamson will again be sidelined because of his back, and the Pelicans announced the former No. 1 overall pick will miss the rest of the season. Zion played a career-high 70 games last year but injured himself during the Play-In Tournament against the Los Angeles Lakers. Williamson lost a lot of weight, dropping to his college weight during this season.
However, the former No. 1 overall pick missed the season opener against the Chicago Bulls, and that injury pattern continued for much of the season. Zion has played under 40 games in a season in four of his six years in the NBA. Williamson signed a five-year extension with the Pelicans in 2022, but many feel his injury history may force the Pelicans to trade him in the future.
Tip-off for Sunday's game in Milwaukee is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CST.
