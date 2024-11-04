Zion Williamson's Injury Status for Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers
The New Orleans Pelicans are facing the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. This is the second game of a back to back for the Pelicans, as they are coming off a loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.
Star forward Zion Williamson did not play in Sunday’s loss to Atlanta, as he was a last minute addition to the injury report with right hamstring tightness. It was initially a questionable listing for Williamson, but he was downgraded to out shortly before tip-off.
The Pelicans have announced their injury report for Monday night’s game against Portland, and Williamson is again being listed as questionable, but this time with right thigh soreness.
Via Pelicans: "Zion Williamson and Jordan Hawkins are questionable for tonight's game."
The entire NBA is off on Tuesday due to the election, so the Pelicans have one day to rest after this game before taking on the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.
It will be interesting to see what Williamson’s final status ends up being for this game, because it is a different injury designation than Sunday’s game. Already without Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones and Trey Murphy, the Pelicans need Williamson on the court if they want to stay afloat in the very competitive Western Conference.
The Pelicans and Trail Blazers will tip off at 6:30 PM PT on Monday night.
