Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Wizards
The New Orleans Pelicans return home on Friday night for the first of a home-and-home set with the Washington Wizards. New Orleans has lost 11 straight games and is eager to get back in the win column after a horrible month of December. A major reason for the struggles is the injury to their star, Zion Williamson, who hasn't played since November 7th.
It appears that the two-time all-star is close to returning to the court. Williamson is starting to do non-contact drills and on-court shooting. He will remain out for Friday's game against the Wizards and, most likely, Sunday's road trip to Washington.
Williamson's absence from the team has affected their interior scoring. New Orleans ranks 28th in scoring and 19th in points in the paint. Washington rookie Alex Sarr, who was just named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month, is showing the league why he was drafted No. 2 in this year's NBA Draft. Sarr averaged 13.8 points and 1.7 blocks in December. Last week, he became the first rookie in franchise history to record 15+ points, 9+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 3+ blocks in a game.
Williamson is accustomed to putting up eye-popping numbers like that, but his hamstring injury has limited his appearances to six games this season for the Pelicans. Hamstring injuries have ended the previous two seasons, and overall, his lack of availability is the biggest talking point surrounding his career. His name has recently come up in trade speculation, given the Pelican's 5-29 start to the season, but Williamson is one of the most talented players in the league when he's healthy.
Tip-off for Friday evening's game is set for 7:00 p.m. CST at the Smoothie King Center.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors