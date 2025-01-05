Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Wizards
The New Orleans Pelicans finally broke their losing streak after defeating the Washington Wizards 132-120 on Friday night. New Orleans still has the worst record in the NBA at 5-29 and has only won one game on the road this season. They travel to Washington to play the Wizards again on Sunday afternoon.
Former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson returned to practice recently and participated in shooting and non-contact drills. Williamson has been out since November 6th, and the Pelicans are 4-25 on the year without him.
Williamson is again on the injury report with a hamstring injury.
Ruled out again, Williamson has appeared in just six games this season.
Despite his absence on the court, the two-time all-star has positively influenced the community. After the New Year's Day attacks in New Orleans, Williamson donated $100,000 to the Greater New Orleans Foundation's Tragedy Fund. He later expressed his sorrow for the tragic events in New Orleans.
"As a father, son, and someone who loves the community, this hit me hard. This isn't just about money —but standing together and making sure no one feels alone," he told ESPN. Williamson has been known for his philanthropic acts around the city, often donating to the Boys and Girls Club in New Orleans, even going as far as signing his extension with the team at the community center.
Since being drafted by the Pelicans in 2019, the two-time all-star has faced major scrutiny over his extensive injury history. Williamson has appeared in just six games this year, averaging 22 points and eight rebounds on 45% shooting from the field. His next chance to play would be a two-game home stand next week in New Orleans.
