Zion Williamson's Status For Mavericks vs Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans return home after going 0-3 on their road trip and face the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. The Pelicans hope returning home can get them a win again over a Mavericks team they defeated less than two weeks ago at the Smoothie King Center. The game featured a valiant effort from New Orleans, who played with Zion Williamson, who was still returning to shape after his hamstring injury.
The two-time all-star has looked great since returning from injury, averaging 23 points, nine rebounds, and 58% shooting from the floor in the six games. New Orleans is not pressing the issue with him and currently has him on a minutes restriction. Williamson has not played more than 30 minutes since his return and has not participated in back-to-back games. The former No. 1 overall pick is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday, meaning he will play against the Mavericks.
Williamson should have no issue scoring inside against a depleted Dallas interior. Dereck Lively II, Maxi Kleber, and Dwight Powell are all out Wednesday night. Zion has averaged the most paint points in the NBA since joining the Pelicans in 2019, averaging over 15 a game inside. Williamson sometimes doesn't get the benefit of the whistle because of his physicality.
New Orleans head coach Willie Green was ejected on Monday night for arguing a non-call on Williamson during the fourth quarter. The ejection marked the second of Green's coaching career, but he hopes to get the point across that his star forward should be getting more foul calls.
Tip-off for Wednesday's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
