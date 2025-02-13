Zion Williamson's Status for Pelicans vs Kings
Two-time NBA All-Star Zion Williamson has dominated when on the court this season, but the New Orleans Pelicans star forward has struggled to stay healthy. Williamson has already missed 36 games this season, leading to a disastrous 12-42 start for the Pelicans.
The Pelicans have been plagued with injuries this season and have not won a game since January 20. If the Pelicans do not pick up a win against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, they will come out of the All-Star break a month since their last victory.
Unfortunately for the Pelicans, they will be shorthanded again on Thursday. The Pelicans have ruled out Zion Williamson against the Kings due to return to play reconditioning.
This is the Pelicans and Kings' third matchup in six days, as Williamson has dominated Sacramento in their previous two meetings. After erupting for 40 points on 16/21 shooting in a losing effort on Saturday, Williamson had 33 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists on 13/18 shooting in another losing effort on Wednesday.
The Pelicans have struggled regardless if Williamson is playing or not this season. In the 36 games Williamson has missed, the Pelicans are 8-28 (.222), but still just 4-14 (.222) with him playing.
New Orleans would love to go into the All-Star break on a high note, but they will not have it easy against a Kings squad that has already beaten them twice this week.
