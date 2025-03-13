Zion Williamson's Status for Pelicans vs Magic
The New Orleans Pelicans host the Orlando Magic Thursday night at the Smoothie King Center.
New Orleans pulled out a surprise victory against the Los Angeles Clippers behind Zion Williamson's second-career triple-double. The former No. 1 overall pick finished with 22 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds in the win.
Despite another hamstring injury this season, Williamson has returned with a vengeance since his return in January. Still, New Orleans is being extra cautious with the two-time all-star, not playing him in any back-to-back games and restricting his minutes to under 30 per game. The Pelicans released their injury report for Thursday's game, but Williamson is not listed.
The former No. 1 overall pick averaged career-highs in rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks this season. He currently has the second-longest active streak with at least a steal and/or block in a game, only trailing San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. Williamson is playing with a certain attitude since his return and admits this is some of the best basketball of his career.
"I stand on that. When I am myself, I dont feel like nobody can stop me," Zion said postgame after the Clippers win. The unfortunate part for Williamson is that injuries have consumed most of his career, leaving him on the sideline more often than on the floor. Zion has missed more than 50% of his team's games since being drafted by the Pelicans in 2019.
New Orleans hopes to keep Williamson healthy for the remainder of this season to build momentum for next year. Tip-off for Thursday night's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors