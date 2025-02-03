Zion Williamson's Status For Pelicans vs Nuggets
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Denver to face the Nuggets on Monday night. New Orleans is on a five-game losing streak, the longest in the Western Conference. Their star forward, Zion Williamson, has missed three of the last six games, including Friday night's narrow loss to the Boston Celtics at home.
Again, Williamson suffered a hamstring injury this season, which is the third straight year he's done so. The former No. 1 overall pick missed 27 straight games this season but returned on January 7th against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since then, New Orleans has limited the forward's minutes and not played him in any back-to-back games.
New Orleans released their injury report for Monday's game, but Williamson is not listed on the report. The former Duke standout missed Friday's game with a stomach illness but will play Monday night in Denver. In his career against the Nuggets, Williamson averages 25 points per game, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists over eight career games.
With another season in which the two-time all-star will not participate in the postseason, Zion has been subjected to media scrutiny because of his injury history and lack of game availability. Williamson has played 13 games this year for the 12-37 Pelicans, who will not make the postseason this year.
The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, and many think Brandon Ingram will be dealt from New Orleans, meaning moving forward, Williamson becomes the unquestioned focal point of the team. The Pelicans hope Zion gets back to his availability last season, when he played a career-high 70 games.
Monday's tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CST.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors