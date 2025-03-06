Zion Williamson's Status for Pelicans vs Rockets
The New Orleans Pelicans return home after finishing their four-game road trip with a 2-2 record.
Zion Williamson played in three of those games, averaging nearly 30 points a game on the road trip. Williamson is playing some of the best basketball of the season after spending most of it sidelined with injuries.
The two-time all-star missed 27 straight games earlier this year with a hamstring injury, and even after his return, Williamson has played over 30 minutes just once. New Orleans has also withheld Williamson from playing in back-to-back as part of his reconditioning program. The Pelicans released their injury report for Thursday's game versus the Rockets, and Zion is not listed.
Williamson's brilliance when he's played is still overshadowed by the Pelicans horrendous record this season. New Orleans has the second-worst record in the Western Conference at 17-45. The former No. 1 overall pick feels the season's frustration and acknowledges what the fans are feeling this year.
"Very frustrating at times but stay forward," Williamson told reporters after Tuesday night's loss to the Lakers. "I know who I am. I know what I can do. I know it's frustrating, especially for New Orleans fans, when I'm out. For me it's just stay forward and trust who I am."
With the Pelicans long out of playoff contention, New Orleans has an eye for the future and a high draft pick to pair alongside Williamson and some of the team's younger talent. Tip-off for Thursday night's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors