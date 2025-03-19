Zion Williamson's Status for Pelicans vs Timberwolves
After being swept in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder, the New Orleans Pelicans headed into the 2024-25 season with high hopes after making a significant trade by landing then-Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray to add to their core. On top of adding Yves Missi to fill their center position in the draft, it all looked upwards in New Orleans.
However, a season filled with injuries and trading star Brandon Ingram has the Pelicans in line to select within the top five of the 2025 NBA Draft if the lottery doesn't go against them. One player that continues to be a topic of conversation is Zion Williamson, as he's battled injuries since entering the NBA. Against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Pelicans have positive news on his status.
According to the Pelicans' injury report, Williamson is not listed and will therefore be active for New Orleans in their Wednesday night road contest against the Timberwolves. Williamson missed the Pelicans' game against the San Antonio Spurs this past weekend, but won't be sidelined against Minnesota.
Williamson, however, has only appeared in 29 total games this year, averaging 24.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.2 assists. Recently, Williamson posted his first two career triple-doubles since the All-Star break.
With tip-off set for 8:00 p.m. EST in Minnesota, Williamson will look to shine for New Orleans against a Timberwolves team that has won eight of their last 10 games.
