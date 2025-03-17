Zion Williamson's Status for Pelicans vs Pistons
The New Orleans Pelicans host the upstart Detroit Pistons on Monday night at the Smoothie King Center.
Last week, New Orleans was officially eliminated from playoff contention after a loss to the Orlando Magic. With no playoff hopes this season, the Pelicans are focusing on securing the best future for the franchise.
Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson is a part of the future, and New Orleans is ensuring he remains healthy the rest of the way. The team still has Williamson on a rigorous return-to-play conditioning program to ensure his workout remains light. New Orleans released their injury report for Monday's game, and the two-time all-star is listed.
Williamson is questionable to play for personal reasons. The former No. 1 overall pick also missed Saturday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs. His absence does not appear to be injury-related, with the Pelicans withholding him from playing back-to-back games for the remainder of the season.
Former NBA all-star Gilbert Arenas recently discussed a way the Pelicans could prolong Williamson's career. Arenas thinks a move to the two or three position could allow Zion to dominate smaller players while not having to bang down low with the bigger players in the NBA. Williamson possesses supreme ball-handling skills and is averaging career-highs in assists this season.
The Pelicans are in line for a top draft pick in next season's draft, hoping a young player could pair nicely with Williamson's skill set to help the Pelicans compete again. The Pelicans had made the playoffs in two of the last three seasons, despite Zion never playing in a playoff game.
Tip-off for Monday night's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
