Zion Williamson Unexpectedly Downgraded for Pelicans-Suns
The New Orleans Pelicans gathered their third consecutive win with a 124-116 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. New Orleans has also defeated the Suns three straight times, dating back to last season. Pelicans star Zion Williamson led the way with his first career triple-double.
Williamson finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in a dazzling display of power and athleticism. The former No. 1 overall pick had been hampered by hamstring and calf injuries earlier in the year but has since returned on an offensive tear. Williamson is averaging over 24 points on 55% shooting from the field this year.
New Orleans may start to loosen the reigns on the two-time all-star since returning from injury last month. The Pelicans held him under 30 minutes of playing time, but Williamson played 31 minutes for the first time since his injury return. New Orleans released their injury report for the rematch against the Suns on Friday, but Williamson will not play.
The former No. 1 overall pick remains out of back-to-back games this season. After suffering a hamstring injury for the third straight year, New Orleans is being extra cautious with him moving forward, considering the team is already out of playoff contention and looking to secure a high draft pick.
Williamson told reporters earlier this year that he wants to play more, but the decision on when he plays ultimately lies with the organization. “Let me make this clear to everybody out there,” Williamson said. “If I can play in back-to-backs, I would. Physically, yes I can."
"But I work for the Pelicans. They have decided that based off the numbers, it’s not smart to do that right now. So if that’s what they feel, I’m rocking with them on that.”
Tip-off for Friday night's game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CST.
