3 Most Eye-Catching Box Score Numbers From Pelicans' 139-123 Loss to Clippers

After a four-game winning streak, the New Orleans Pelicans have started on a two-game losing streak after falling 139-123 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. The Clippers' win broke their seven-game losing streak, marking just their second win of the year. Trey Murphy III led all scorers with 26 points, but he only attempted two shots in the fourth quarter as the game began to slip away.

Los Angeles used a 15-6 run to open the fourth quarter and seize control of the game. Clippers guard Darius Garland had a double-double, scoring 24 points and dishing 10 assists. Former Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram didn't play on Sunday night, though the Clippers say he’s close to making his season debut for Los Angeles.

Here are a few eye-catching stats from the Pelicans loss:

Pelicans are averaging 9 three-pointers made in losses

Outside shooting remains a major issue for the Pelicans, and it's been magnified in their losses this season. In New Orleans’ six losses this year, they’re averaging just nine makes from deep. In fact, in those defeats, they haven’t made more than 10 three-pointers.

On Sunday, only five Pelicans players made a three-pointer, and the team collectively took just 29 threes. The Clippers were +18 in point differential from the three-point line. Coming into the game, New Orleans was ranked dead last in the league in three-point attempts and makes.

The Pelicans were near the bottom of the league last season, leading many to believe they'd address those issues in the offseason. That didn’t happen, and now New Orleans must compensate for its lack of shooting, leaving it at a clear disadvantage on most nights in the NBA. The more the team trades 2s for 3s, the harder it will be to win consistently.

New Orleans was outscored 60-52 in the paint

Because the Pelicans aren't a good three-point shooting team, the one stat they can not lose is in the paint. On Sunday, the Clippers outscored New Orleans 60-52 in points in the paint. Coming into the game, Los Angeles averaged only 45 points in the restricted area, but they had their way with the Pelicans' bigs.

Brook Lopez was dominant for the Clippers, scoring 20 points and grabbing 7 rebounds. He had his way with the Zion Williamson-Karlo Matkovic combo inside.

New Orleans is still without Yves Missi, who continues to rehab from injury, but the Pelicans knew this would be an issue this year. They again failed to address this need in the offseason, choosing a “center-by-committee” approach to their interior void. If teams can break down New Orleans off the dribble, the rim offers little resistance in stopping the opposition in the paint. That’s exactly what happened on Sunday.

Zion Williamson only had 9 field goal attempts in Sunday's loss

Zion Williamson was perfect from the field on Sunday, but he attempted only nine shots. This is becoming a recurring theme this year, with the two-time All-Star only averaging 12 shots per game.

Among the league's leading scorers this year, Williams is averaging the fewest shots among that group. This season, Williamson hasn't attempted more than 16 shots in any game, leaving many to wonder why he isn’t taking more shots. Part of it is the scheme by opposing teams, who are packing the paint, knowing the Pelicans struggle to shoot from outside.

Some of it is Williamson’s inability to force the issue to get his own shots up. Through the first four games of the season, the former No. 1 overall pick attempted seven three-point shots. Williamson has not attempted a three-pointer in the last six games.

Those outside opportunities will always be open for Williamson, but until he takes them consistently, opposing teams will keep stuffing the paint with multiple defenders, making it hard for him to find volume shots inside.