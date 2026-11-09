Grading Every Pelicans Player After Loss vs. Clippers

The New Orleans Pelicans got 25 points apiece from Zion Williamson and Jeremiah Fears, another 26 from Trey Murphy III, and still lost by 16 to a Los Angeles Clippers team that entered Sunday on a seven-game losing streak.

Williamson didn't miss a shot, but there wasn't much else to celebrate in the Pelicans' 139-123 defeat. New Orleans committed 17 turnovers, attempted nine fewer three-pointers, lost the points-in-the-paint battle, and watched the Clippers' reserves outscore its bench 74-38.

The defeat reinforced the problems that have followed New Orleans through its first 10 games. After winning four straight, the Pelicans have dropped two in a row, falling to 4-6.

Here are the grades from a night when impressive individual numbers couldn't overcome another poor team performance.

Trey Murphy III: B+

Murphy led New Orleans with 26 points on 9-of-17 shooting, including four three-pointers. He also collected seven rebounds and handed out three assists.

He was productive offensively, though his contributions on the defensive end weren't enough to notice. Trey has to continue to be aggressive in all aspects of the game.

Zion WIlliamson: B+

Williamson was flawless from the field, making all nine attempts and adding seven free throws for 25 points. That efficiency was remarkable, but his limited involvement in the offense persists.

He attempted only nine shots in 31 minutes. His teammates have to recognize when he's in position to score, while Zion must become more assertive about demanding the ball.

There's also the matter of his offensive development. Zion hasn't attempted a three-pointer since the home loss to Denver. His ability to dominate inside is unquestioned, but expanding his range would give opponents another problem to solve.

Four rebounds and an uneven defensive night kept this from being a complete performance.

Jeremiah Fears: B+

Fears scored 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting, including three three-pointers. He added six boards, five assists, and two steals while turning it over just twice.

His scoring was impressive. His management of the offense was less convincing.

Fears missed opportunities to find Williamson and others. His abilities as a scorer don't negate his playmaking responsibility.

His defense also remains a concern. Fears has struggled with the pick-and-roll throughout the season, and New Orleans can't afford repeated breakdowns at the point of attack.

Karlo Matkovic: C

Matkovic finished with three points, three rebounds, and five fouls in 19 minutes. His only basket came from beyond the arc. His ability to stretch the floor has value, but his lack of rebounding and foul trouble limited his usefulness against a Clippers team that consistently attacked the interior.

Bennedict Mathurin: C-

Mathurin scored six points on 2-of-5 shooting in just nine minutes. He didn't play or do enough to make much of a difference, and his uncertain role continues to raise questions about the Pelicans' guard rotation.

Trendon Watford: C-

Watford contributed five points and three rebounds in 17 minutes, finishing minus-16. After providing a spark during the winning streak, he was unable to get going against Los Angeles. His versatility didn't shine through as the Clippers' second unit controlled the game during significant stretches.

Saddiq Bey: D+

Bey scored 13 points but needed 12 field-goal attempts to get there. He made just one of his six shots from three-point range.

His ability to reach the charity stripe helped, but the missed shots were costly for a team already struggling to keep pace with the Clippers' offense. His limited defensive impact further reduced his effectiveness.

Herb Jones: D+

Jones finished with four points on 2-of-6 shooting, no rebounds, and a team-worst minus-23 in 20 minutes. It was a game in which Jones didn't provide the defensive disruptions that make him so valuable to New Orleans. His lack of offensive production failed to offset an unusually quiet night.

Derik Queen: D+

Queen scored eight points, collected five rebounds, and handed out three assists, but committed four turnovers in 21 minutes. Though the Pelicans need someone to move the basketball, his execution hasn't always matched his ambition.

Against Los Angeles, his mistakes compounded New Orleans' inability to protect possessions. He also struggled to provide a consistent defensive presence inside.

Dejounte Murray: D

Murray finished with six points on 1-of-6 shooting and three assists in 28 minutes. Interestingly, New Orleans outscored Los Angeles by four points while he was on the floor.

Murray's slower approach contrasts with Fears' aggressiveness, and the Pelicans have not found the right balance between them. His experience should help create better opportunities for teammates, but far too often he seems to be playing a different game than they are.

Head Coach Jamahl Mosley: D

The Clippers entered Sunday ranked 26th in offensive efficiency and proceeded to score 139 points. New Orleans couldn't consistently stop penetration, protect the paint, or limit open perimeter opportunities.

Mosley faces a difficult balancing act. The rotation remains unsettled, particularly in the backcourt. Williamson's limited shot volume also raises questions about how effectively the offense is designed to maximize its best scoring options.

New Orleans improved from 1-4 in its first five games to 3-2 in its next five, but the underlying problems haven't disappeared.

Ten games into the season, Mosley's challenge is becoming clearer: finding combinations that can defend without sacrificing the offensive production this roster needs to compete.

Not graded: Bryce McGowens, Julian Reese, and AJ Johnson played limited minutes.