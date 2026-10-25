3 Things We Learned About Pelicans in 3rd Game of Season

The New Orleans Pelicans fell to 0-3 on the season after a brutal 141-135 overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. New Orleans led by as many as 23 points before a furious Nuggets comeback forced overtime, where the home team eventually prevailed.

The game came down to the final possession, but the Pelicans couldn't execute and finished the road trip 0-2. Here are a few things we learned about the Pelicans from the first three games of the season.

Can’t close in the clutch

Just like last season, the Pelicans' struggles in the clutch have returned. In back-to-back games, New Orleans had a chance to win at the buzzer, but they failed both nights. On Friday night, Dejounte Murray missed the game-winning shot against the Utah Jazz, while Saturday night Trey Murphy III turned the ball over in the final seconds without the team even getting a shot up.

Denver erased a 19-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, starting the final frame on a 12-4 run and eventually outscoring New Orleans 37-18 to force overtime. The Pelicans committed five turnovers in the last four minutes, allowing the Nuggets to chip away at the lead before overtime. This team finished 12-30 in clutch games last year and, so far this season, are on track to struggle mightily in this category again.

Star power

In the first three games, opposing teams' stars have shined with the game on the line, while New Orleans top players haven’t produced in the clutch.

In the season opener, Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam combined for 25 points in the fourth quarter, while Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III scored only 10 points collectively. The same happened Saturday night, when Nuggets guard Jamal Murray outscored Williamson and Murphy III 12-9 in the quarter. Murray finished with a game-high 42 points, including 8-for-16 from beyond the arc.

New Orleans' carelessness with the ball late in games has allowed teams to come back and ultimately prevail, but some of that is on the Pelicans' stars to play like stars when it matters most. Murphy III especially started the game strong, scoring 23 points through the first three quarters, but only scored three points in the fourth and had the brutal turnover that ended regulation.

If the Pelicans are going to turn around their early struggles, their best players have to step up and produce when it matters most.

Lineup issues

Jamahl Mosley and his coaching staff are clearly still trying to fine-tune the lineups, but his in-game adjustments leave much to be desired.

With starting center Yves Missi out after suffering a bone bruise against the Jazz, many expected backup forward Karlo Matkovic to get additional playing time. After sitting out the season opener and the first half against Utah, Matkovic scored 7 points, grabbed 3 rebounds, and had 2 steals in the third quarter against the Jazz.

On Saturday night, the former second-round pick played just eight minutes and scored three points. The Pelicans again struggled shooting from deep, going just 29% from beyond the arc.

Matkovic made his only shot, a three, but never got another chance. Mosley had a similar rotational issue in the season opener, where he seemed to leave his bench in too long before inserting his starters as the Pacers cut into the Pelicans' lead in the fourth. Yes, lineups will change, but in-game adjustments need to be rock solid. The Pelicans will have a chance to redeem themselves when they host this same Nuggets team on Wednesday night.