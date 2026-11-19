The New Orleans Pelicans have improved their record from a year ago. Their ability to compete consistently remains another matter.

Wednesday's 122-109 loss to the Detroit Pistons offered another reminder. Detroit was without Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, playing its second game in as many nights, yet controlled much of the contest against a New Orleans team hoping to build on Monday's victory over Golden State.

The Pelicans were within six points entering the fourth quarter before Detroit pulled away. The Pistons finished with 17 three-pointers, 29 assists, and a 21-9 advantage in fast-break points. New Orleans, meanwhile, suffered its sixth double-digit defeat in 16 games.

The numbers reveal how little progress the Pelicans have made from a season ago.

Category 2025-26 2026-27 Overall record 2-14 5-11 Home record 2-6 4-7 Road record 0-8 1-4 Average losing margin 14.7 16.5 Losses by 10+ points 7 6 Losses by 20+ points 4 3 Losses by 30+ points 3 3 Largest defeat 34 51 Games allowing 120+ points 12 10

New Orleans has three more wins, but its average losing margin has increased. The Pelicans have also matched last season's early total of three losses by 30 points or more.

For a team that hired a defensive-minded coach, those results raise legitimate questions about its progress.

Here are Wednesday's grades.

Jordan Poole: B

Poole delivered one of his better performances of the season, finishing with 22 points and five assists while making three of his five three-point attempts. He scored 15 points in the first half, helping New Orleans remain competitive while its other lead scorers sputtered.

His nine made free throws without a miss and just one turnover reflected solid decision-making. Poole's defensive limitations remain, but his efficiency and playmaking were among the few clear positives.

Zion WIlliamson: C+

Williamson finished with 24 points and seven rebounds, making nine of his 14 field-goal attempts, but his final numbers don't fully reflect his uneven performance. He attempted only one shot in the opening quarter and entered the fourth with 14 points. Zion scored 10 in the fourth, but the Pelicans needed his aggression much earlier.

He handed out just one assist against three turnovers, offering little evidence that he could consistently create opportunities for his teammates. The coaching staff and his teammates share responsibility for his involvement, but New Orleans also needs its highest-profile player to establish himself before the game begins slipping away.

Jeremiah Fears: C

Fears showed more of the offensive confidence that has made his sophomore season so intriguing, finishing with 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists. He made six of his 12 field-goal attempts and continued taking responsibility as the team's lead guard. His defense remains his greatest weakness, however.

Fears committed four turnovers and fouled out with nearly six minutes remaining, limiting his availability when his team needed him on the court. His growth is real, but becoming a reliable defender is essential if he's going to lead a winning team.

Saddiq Bey: C-

Bey contributed eight rebounds and six assists, but his poor shooting was impossible to overlook. He scored 10 points on 3-of-13 shooting while playing a team-high 42 minutes, another reminder that his offensive production can vary dramatically.

Bey may be most valuable coming off the bench, where he can respond to what the Pelicans need rather than trying to fit alongside the starters. He's capable of changing games with his scoring and energy, but as a starter his impact is lessened.

Herb Jones: C

Jones made three of his five three-point attempts, finishing with nine points and three assists. His perimeter shooting was needed on a night when New Orleans struggled to score, but he grabbed just one rebound and couldn't do enough to slow Detroit's offense.

Jones remains one of the team's most important players, although Wednesday demonstrated that his presence alone doesn't compensate for breakdowns throughout the lineup.

Yves Missi: C

Missi finished with four points, five rebounds, and two assists in just 17 minutes, making his performance difficult to evaluate. After collecting two early fouls, he spent much of the first half on the bench while Detroit's offense gained momentum.

He finished the night with only three fouls, making the decision to keep him sidelined more questionable. The Pelicans could have benefited from more minutes from their best available interior defender.

Derik Queen: C-

Queen scored nine points on 4-of-6 shooting and collected five rebounds in 19 minutes, but struggled to make a bigger impact. He finished without an assist and committed two turnovers.

His offensive skills remain promising, but New Orleans needs more consistency from him on defense and on the glass. This was a relatively quiet performance after his productive outing against Golden State.

DeAndre Jordan: B-

Jordan supplied eight points and two rebounds in 10 minutes, converting two of his three shot attempts and four of five free throws. He wasn't dominant on the glass, but his offensive production was big considering his role. New Orleans got solid value from his minutes.

Karlo Matkovic: D

Matkovic failed to score in 10 minutes, missing all three of his field-goal attempts, including two from beyond the arc. He finished with two rebounds and no assists. His versatility is supposed to give Mosley another option in the frontcourt, but he offered little against Detroit.

Jaron Pierre Jr.: C

Pierre brought some energy off the bench, scoring seven points on 3-of-9 shooting in 17 minutes. He made one three-pointer, collected one rebound, and finished without a turnover. It was an average night from a player still working to establish a regular place in the rotation.

Jamahl Mosley: F

The Pelicans have roster limitations, and Mosley deserves some grace for the injuries that have shortened his bench. But Wednesday's loss exposed problems that extend beyond personnel.

Detroit played without two important starters and was on the second night of a back-to-back. The Pistons still shot 53.2% from the floor and 53.1% from three-point range, repeatedly getting the shots it wanted against a defense that failed to respond.

Mosley's rotation decisions need examination. Missi played only 17 minutes after collecting two early fouls. Bey, meanwhile, remained on the floor for 42 minutes despite shooting 3-of-13. Neither decision alone explains the loss, but both raise questions about how effectively Mosley is using who he has available.

The fourth quarter was another disaster. New Orleans trailed by six entering the period, then let Detroit go on a 16-6 run in the opening five minutes that effectively decided the game. Late-game execution has been a recurring weakness, and Mosley has shown little progress in addressing it.

The defensive results are the real concern. New Orleans has allowed at least 120 points in 10 of its first 16 games, including six games surrendering 130 or more. That's a modest improvement from last season, but the team's worst performances have been even more severe.

Dejounte Murray's absence has removed one of the team's biggest distractions. The basketball problems are still here.

Mosley inherited a flawed roster, and better coaching alone won't turn it into a contender. But improved defensive organization, clearer player roles, and more consistent execution are reasonable expectations.

Sixteen games into his tenure, the Pelicans are still searching for those improvements.