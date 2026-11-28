The New Orleans Pelicans got 48 points from Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III, bench production from Jordan Poole and Derik Queen, and some timely fourth-quarter production from Jeremiah Fears.

It was barely enough to beat a team that had lost its previous five games by an average of 15.4 points.

New Orleans escaped with a 105-104 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night, securing its first win on its three-game road trip.

The Pelicans overcame two double-digit deficits and improved to 3-10 when leading after three quarters this season. They also had strong individual performances that shouldn't be overlooked, regardless of the quality of the opponent.

Here are four things we learned from the win.

1. Williamson and Murphy need more nights like this

Friday offered a rare opportunity this season to see Williamson and Murphy perform at a high level simultaneously.

Zion scored 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting with seven rebounds and five assists. Murphy added 23 points, three 3-pointers, and a career-high six steals. It was just his third 20-point performance in 12 appearances this season.

Both players came up big down the stretch. Williamson found Murphy for a dunk that helped preserve the Pelicans' lead, while Murphy scored on a floater with 42.3 seconds remaining and played excellent defense against Darius Garland to force a turnover on one of the Clippers' final possessions.

Murphy's defensive activity was particularly encouraging, considering his inconsistency at that end of the floor this season.

The Pelicans have relied heavily on Williamson and Murphy, yet they've rarely gotten this caliber of all-around production from both players on the same night. Great consistency from their two best players would relieve some of the offensive burden placed on a supporting cast that lacks efficient scorers.

2. Fears salvages a difficult night

Through three quarters, Fears was having one of his worst games of the season. The second-year guard had five points on 2-of-11 shooting, four turnovers, and a plus/minus of -20.

His struggles exposed one of the Pelicans' most significant roster deficiencies. Without another dependable point guard in the rotation, New Orleans has limited alternatives when Fears isn't running the offense effectively.l

To his credit, Fears remained aggressive in the fourth quarter. He converted a pair of layups and made two free throws late to extend the Pelicans' lead to six.

Fears scored six of his 11 points in the final period, combining with Murphy for nearly half of New Orleans' fourth-quarter production. Derik Queen joined them as the only other Pelicans to make two field goals in the quarter.

One of the more impressive aspects of Fears' development has been his willingness to take responsibility in difficult situations. His performance Friday demonstrated that he can remain competitive and make meaningful contributions even when much of his night hasn't gone well.

That's an important quality for a young point guard the Pelicans should be preparing to lead their offense for years to come.

3. Mosley's closing lineup deserves scrutiny

Saddiq Bey played an important role in helping the Pelicans overcome their first-half struggles, contributing eight points, six rebounds, and two assists while posting a +26 in 15 minutes.

His impact plummeted after halftime. Through three quarters, Bey was 3-of-9 from the field and had missed all six of his 3-point attempts.

With New Orleans leading 100-94 and 1:38 remaining, head coach Jamahl Mosley replaced Yves Missi with Bey. Missi had been playing solid defense and had 12 rebounds and a block when he headed to the bench.

Brandon Ingram subsequently beat Bey for an easy layup that cut the Pelicans' lead to three. Bey then missed a wide-open three from the corner on New Orleans' next possession, giving Los Angeles an opportunity to tie the game with 15.6 seconds remaining.

With Williamson, Murphy, and Fears generating offense down the stretch, keeping Missi on the floor to protect the basket and secure rebounds seemed like the better option.

Bey played well in the first half, but Mosley's decision to finish the game with him didn't sufficiently account for what New Orleans needed to protect its lead.

4. The Pelicans still make winning too difficult

The Clippers entered Friday averaging just 104 points during their five-game losing streak while allowing 119.4 points per game.

Coming off three full days without a game, the Pelicans had an opportunity to exploit their advantages in youth and athleticism. New Orleans controlled the interior for most of the game, outscoring Los Angeles by 30 in the paint. They also got a combined 27 points and 13 rebounds off the bench from Poole and Queen, matching the total from the Clippers' reserves.

However, those advantages never translated into a substantial lead.

The Pelicans recorded 18 assists on 20 made field goals in the first half but shot just 41.7% from the floor. Outside of Williamson, New Orleans went 13-of-38, which limited its ball movement.

Even when Clippers center Brook Lopez missed nearly 10 minutes of game action after suffering a cut near his right eye, Los Angeles managed to outscore 22-20 during his absence.

The Pelicans ultimately lost the fourth quarter 27-25.

Good teams occasionally struggle against inferior competition. For New Orleans, however, establishing control against vulnerable opponents has become a recurring problem.

Williamson and Murphy also played well together in the first meeting between these teams, combining for 51 points in a 16-point loss. Friday's result was better, but needing performances of this caliber from both players to narrowly defeat a struggling opponent illustrates just how small the Pelicans' margin for error remains.

New Orleans deserves credit for earning a victory and executing on several important possessions in the closing minutes. The more convincing evidence of progress will come when performances like Friday's allow the Pelicans to put struggling teams away rather than fight until the final possession to beat them.