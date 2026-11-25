Monday's overtime loss to Phoenix added another fourth-quarter collapse to a Pelicans season already crowded with them. New Orleans built a 10-point lead late in the third quarter, surrendered a 14-3 run in the fourth, and eventually lost 123-119. A game within reach became another missed opportunity.

That problem predates Jamahl Mosley. But through his first 19 games, New Orleans has become substantially worse in the fourth quarter than it was during last season's 26-56 finish. The decline extends beyond a few missed shots in the closing seconds. The Pelicans are scoring less, defending worse, and losing ground on the glass.

The breakdown is on both ends

They are outscored by 5.7 points per fourth quarter, compared to 1.3 last season. Only Charlotte has a worse fourth-quarter scoring margin this season. For a team sitting at 5-14, that's a difficult weakness to survive.

2025-26 2026-27 Points scored per game 28.0 25.7 Average scoring margin -1.3 -5.7 Offensive rating 114.4 106.3 Defensive rating 118.4 128.7 Net rating -4.0 -22.4 Three-point shooting .343 .303

The sharpest declines have come on defense. New Orleans allows 128.7 points per 100 fourth-quarter possessions, the second-worst rate in the league, and a big jump from 118.4 last season.

Opponents are averaging 31.4 fourth-quarter points while shooting 50.4% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc. Those percentages point to trouble across the court, making it hard to attribute the damage simply to opponents getting hot from deep.

The rebounding numbers make that harder. Opponents' fourth-quarter offensive rebounding rate increased from 34.0% to 36.2%, while the Pelicans' own rate dropped from 31.2% to 26.0%.

They are giving opponents more second chances while creating fewer of their own. That imbalance magnifies the shooting gap and makes a clean defensive stop tougher to secure.

New Orleans' fourth-quarter offensive rating has dropped by more than eight points per 100 possessions. Its assist-to-turnover ratio has fallen from 1.62 to 1.15, and only 49.1% of its made baskets are assisted, down from 56.9% last season.

Fewer than half of their baskets come from an assist, and they are barely producing more assists than turnovers. Those numbers, combined with 30.3% from three-point range, describe how little margin this offense has for an empty possession.

The Pelicans' fourth-quarter net rating captures the cost. New Orleans has fallen from minus-4.0 last season to minus-22.4, the second-worst in the NBA. That's a decline of 18.4 points per 100 possessions, with substantial damage done on both ends.

Clutch performance offers little relief

The clutch-time numbers aren't very much better. In games with the score within five points during the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime, the Pelicans are 2-6 (.250). Last season, they finished 12-30 in those situations (.285).

Their clutch net rating has improved from -20.3 to -16.1, with better scoring efficiency outweighing a decline on defense. That matters. The evidence supports a much worse fourth quarter overall, rather than deterioration in every measure of late-game performance.

But what little improvement there is still leaves New Orleans badly outscored in close finishes. The Pelicans have made just one of 20 clutch three-point attempts. That small sample can change quickly, but the lack of perimeter production has left them with fewer options when they need a bucket.

The front office chose this combination

These results also bring scrutiny back to Joe Dumars and the front office. Improving late-game execution was an obvious need when New Orleans hired Mosley. Yet the coach they selected had faced documented concerns about that very issue in Orlando.

After the Magic scored 12 fourth-quarter points in a January loss to Philadelphia, Wendell Carter Jr. told the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede, "We've just got to be more organized in fourth quarters." Anthony Black said, "Sometimes I feel like we're playing not to lose."

The Magic finished 21st in clutch offensive rating (107.3) last season. The Pelicans knew all of this months before they made their coaching choice.

The postseason brought a more damaging example. With a chance to eliminate Detroit in Game 6, Orlando squandered a 24-point lead and scored eight points in the fourth quarter of a 93-79 loss. The Magic subsequently lost Game 7 after leading the series 3-1, and Mosley was fired.

The front office had that history to evaluate. What evidence suggested Mosley's approach would help a team coming off a 12-30 clutch record execute better when games tightened?

Hiring a coach means judging how his strengths address the roster's needs and how his weaknesses will be supported. Here, New Orleans brought together a team that struggled to finish and a coach whose previous team had problems with late-game execution. The case for expecting improvement required more than a change of voice.

Nineteen games is less than a quarter of the season, and injuries and personnel impact the results. But the early returns place responsibilities on both levels of the organization. Mosely must produce more productive fourth quarters. Dumars and the front office own the judgment that made him their answer.