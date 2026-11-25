After a little over a month into the regular season, the New Orleans Pelicans have started slowly for the third straight year. At 5-14, not much has worked well for new head coach Jamahl Mosley and his staff in his first year.

Injuries, erratic play, questionable coaching decisions, and more have the Pelicans already near the bottom of the conference, with three-quarters of the year still left. While the NBA season is long, New Orleans must turn things around now to have a shot at the Play-In Tournament.

The saga surrounding guard Dejounte Murray is still ongoing, with the team and his representatives seeking a solution that satisfies both sides. Murray is currently away from the team, having presumably played his last game in New Orleans for the Pelicans.

While that looms in the background, the team must focus on the players still playing and improve their inconsistent play in the second month of the year. Here are a few things the Pelicans need to improve on right away.

1. Zion Williamson needs to be the alpha

The hype around Williamson when the Pelicans drafted him in 2019 was like nothing this franchise had seen before. Many viewed the 6-foot-6 wing as the organization's savior, especially after the Anthony Davis departure the year before. His injury history has been well documented since he came into the league, but over the last season and a half, Williamson has had some of his healthiest stretches since joining the NBA.

The latest gripe about him seems to be his low usage rate over the last couple of seasons. Williamson averaged just 13 shot attempts per game last season, the fewest of his career, despite playing in 62 games, the second-most of his career.

The start of this season is eerily similar, with the former two-time All-Star averaging 13.5 shot attempts per game in the 17 games he’s played so far. In those 17 games, Williamson has not attempted 20 or more shots in any game, yet he’s averaging nearly 22 points per game on 58% shooting.

He is also currently No. 1 in the NBA in on/off offensive net rating, so his presence makes an impact, but his low attempt rate does not contribute meaningfully to winning. It’s clear Williamson is the best player on the team, but at some point he has to believe, then show and prove it more consistently. The time for that is now if the Pelicans want to turn this around.

2. The three-point math improving

Another area the Pelicans continue to struggle in is the three-point shot. Like last season, they are dead last in the league in attempts and makes per game.

New Orleans’ opponents average around 14 threes made per contest. That doesn’t sound absurd, but the Pelicans average just 10 threes made, so New Orleans is down by an average of 12 points in the three-point category alone every night.

Considering Williamson’s low shot usage, Mosley and his staff need to find more creative ways to free up shooters for open looks from outside. Without a consistent threat from deep, teams will pack the paint on Williamson and dare others to make outside shots. That has been the case for a player like Herb Jones, who is shooting just 31% from beyond the arc this season.

While the Pelicans' bread-and-butter is their inside game, where they lead the league in points in the paint with 54, their interior defense leaves a lot to be desired, as they give up 51 points in the paint to opponents. With that being a wash, the math from the outside puts the team at a disadvantage they can’t currently make up for elsewhere. New Orleans must find a way to shoot more and make more to close that gap.

3. Getting healthy and solidifying rotations

The NBA is a long, grueling season, so injuries are part of the program. New Orleans seems to get hit with the worst of it specifically, and the start of this season is no different.

Two Day 1 starters, Yves Missi and Trey Murphy III, have missed a combined 19 games. The team’s biggest offseason acquisition, Bennedict Mathurin, has missed 7 games this year, and other bench contributors like Bryce McGowens and Trendon Watford have missed time recently due to injury.

With an already misaligned roster, having injuries doesn’t help a new coach properly adjust game in and game out. As players start to come back, it’s incumbent on Mosley to push the right buttons rotation-wise to put the team in the best position to win.

That might call for cutting rotations or reducing the roles of players not being effective enough. Either way, hard decisions will have to be made to get the most out of this roster as it stands.