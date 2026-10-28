5 Factors That Could Help Pelicans Get 1st Win of Year vs. Nuggets

The New Orleans Pelicans have spent the first week of the season showing they can compete. Now they have to prove they can win.

Three games, three losses, all decided by six points or fewer. The most frustrating came Saturday in Denver, where New Orleans blew a 23-point lead on the way to a 141-135 overtime defeat.

Wednesday's rematch at the Smoothie King Center offers another opportunity against a Nuggets team dealing with its own problems.

Denver enters at 1-2 following a 20-point loss to Golden State. The Nuggets have struggled defensively, particularly around the basket, and their perimeter shooting has been inconsistent.

Those weaknesses present opportunities for New Orleans. Taking advantage of them for four quarters is the challenge.

1. Make Denver Defend the Paint

The Pelicans scored 70 points in the paint and added 23 fast-break points in Saturday's loss. They build a 73-57 halftime lead by attacking the basket, moving the ball, and forcing Denver's defense to react.

That approach should remain the foundation of their offense.

Zion WIlliamson can pressure Denver's interior defenders, while Trey Murphy gives New Orleans its best threat as a shooter and driver. Murphy scored a team-high 26 points in the first meeting, making 10 of 17 shots, including four three-pointers.

With the Pelicans struggling from beyond the arc, getting quality looks near the basket becomes even more important. But attacking the paint should also create better shots on the perimeter. When the defense collapses on Williamson, New Orleans must be ready to find open shooters rather than force difficult attempts.

The Pelicans generated plenty of offense against Denver. Their problem was sustaining it once the Nuggets adjusted.

2. Win the Turnover Battle

New Orleans has shown an ability to create pressure on the defensive end, but its own turnovers continue to undermine that work. The Pelicans committed 18 turnovers against Denver while forcing 11. They actually held a 17-15 advantage in points off turnovers, but giving away seven more possessions proved costly.

Those mistakes became especially damaging in the fourth quarter. After scoring 108 points through three periods, New Orleans put up only 18 in the fourth. Ball movement slowed, possessions became disorganized, and the Nuggets took advantage. The Pelicans have to take care of the basketball, particularly when protecting a lead.

Turnovers also create problems for the defense. Denver has struggled with its outside shooting, but easy transition baskets can help a cold offense find its rhythm.

New Orleans needs to turn defensive pressure into scoring opportunities while limiting the mistakes that give Denver additional possessions.

3. Don't Let Denver's Stars Get Help

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combined for 77 points Saturday. Murray scored 42, including eight three-pointers, while Jokic finished with 35 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists. Their two-man game remains Denver's greatest offensive weapon.

The Pelicans must navigate screens more effectively, challenge Murray's perimeter attempts, and avoid unnecessary help that leaves other players open.

Jokic will create difficult situations regardless of the coverage. New Orleans has to make those possessions challenging without allowing Denver's supporting cast to take advantage of defensive breakdowns.

Trevon Brazile demonstrated why that matters. The rookie contributed 17 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks in the first meeting. He scored seven points in overtime, providing Denver with critical production when the Pelicans were struggling to contain its stars.

New Orleans cannot allow another role player to make that kind of impact through missed assignments, second-chance opportunities, and hustle. Boxing out, communicating defensively, and closing out under control will be essential.

Denver has struggled from the perimeter early this season. The Pelicans should make the Nuggets earn their baskets against a set defense rather than surrendering open looks and easy opportunities.

4. Mosley Must Find the Right Combinations

Jamahl Mosley also faces important rotation decisions, particularly with Yves Missi dealing with a knee injury. The early defensive results from lineups featuring Williamson and rookie Derik Queen have been encouraging, although the sample remains small.

Saddiq Bey deserves consideration for a larger role after being the Pelicans' most consistent offensive performer through the first three games. HIs shooting and ability to space the floor could be particularly useful against Denver, even with concerns about his defense.

Mosley should also examine whether some of Bennedict Mathurin's minutes would be better distributed to Murphy and Bey, especially when New Orleans needs more reliable shooting and offensive movement.

But the bigger question is which combinations Mosley trusts to close games.

The Pelicans have repeatedly built leads without protecting them. Saturday's collapse exposed the cost of poor execution, questionable decisions, and an offense that lost its rhythm when the pressure increased.

Finding a dependable closing group is becoming one of Mosley's most pressing responsibilities.

5. Time to Finish the Job

Denver remains dangerous because Jokic and Murray can overcome weaknesses elsewhere on the roster. Saturday's comeback was proof. But the Nuggets are vulnerable, and New Orleans already demonstrated how to attack them.

The Pelicans have the personnel to control the paint, create turnovers, and generate quality scoring chances. Their challnege is protecting those advantages with better decisions and more disciplined defense.

At 0-3, competitive performances offer little consolation. The Pelicans have already shown they can build a lead against Denver. Wednesday, they have to prove they can finish the job.