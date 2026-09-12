Five Reasons for Optimism About the Pelicans in 2026-27

Any optimism surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans must be measured. This team won 26 games last season and still has significant questions about shooting, size, and roster construction.

Still, there are reasons to believe the Pelicans could be more competitive in 2026-27.

1. Pelicans' health

First, they enter camp relatively healthy. None of the main rotation players are returning from injury. Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy, Herb Jones, Dejounte Murray, and the other major pieces finished last season available, and nothing has been reported this offseason.

That matters for a team installing new offensive and defensive systems under Jamahl Mosley.

2. Pelicans' unique athleticism

Second, New Orleans has exceptional athleticism. Williamson and Murphy are elite athletes for their positions. Bennedict Mathurin, Murray, Yves Missi, Jeremiah Fears, and Karlo Matkovic also bring above-average speed, length, or explosiveness.

The Pelicans may lack traditional size, but they should be dangerous when stops and turnovers allow them to run the floor in transition.

3. Pelicans' aggressive attack

Third, they can pressure the rim and free-throw line. New Orleans got to the line 2,104 times last season, 25.7 per game, and converted 78.4 percent. Williamson, Mathurin, Fears, and Murray all possess the strength or quickness to force defenders into difficult decisions.

Mar 24, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) looks to drive past New York Knicks guards Mikal Bridges (25) and Josh Hart (3) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pelicans can't count on winning the three-point battle on any given night. Last season, their opponents made 250 more threes than they did. By consistently generating points in the paint and free throws, New Orleans gives itself another way to attack the scoring deficit from distance.

4. Clear upside

Fourth, the Pelicans have young players still on their way to reaching their potential.

Fears played in all 82 games as a rookie and averaged 14.3 points. Derik Queen put up 11.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists across 81 appearances. Missi blocked 1.5 shots per game, while Murphy averaged a team-high 21.5 points.

New Orleans does not need every young player to make a leap. Two or three meaningful improvements would change the team's ceiling.

5. The hiring of Jamahl Mosley

Finally, Mosley provides an opportunity for a fresh start and a new identity. His biggest challenge will be compensating for the roster's lack of height and shooting. However, the Pelicans have enough athletes to experiment with pressure, switching, and faster lineups.

Mosley's defensive pedigree should do wonders for a team that has ranked among the NBA's worst over the last two seasons.

None of these positives guarantees the Pelicans a winning season. Health has to last. Athleticism must translate into stops, and development must become production.

But the Pelicans are not without promise or possibilities. They have a healthy core, multiple downhill attackers, promising young players, and a coach with an opportunity to make the roster more coherent.

For a franchise coming off consecutive disappointing seasons, that is not certainty, but it is a place to start.