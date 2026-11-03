Grading Every Pelicans Player After Win vs. Grizzlies

Jeremiah Fears missed all six of his three-point attempts Monday night. With the Pelicans trailing by one and 7.3 seconds remaining, though, he made both free throws to put New Orleans ahead. Trey Murphy III followed, stopping Ty Jerome to secure a 135-134 overtime victory.

The Pelicans' third consecutive win featured substantial contributions from both centers and an efficient double-double from Zion Williamson. New Orleans also committed just eight turnovers and made 14 three-pointers, giving itself enough offensive opportunities to overcome Memphis' 52% shooting.

Here are the grades as the Pelicans improved to 3-4.

Zion Williamson: A

Williamson finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists, making nine of 15 shots without committing a turnover. Four offensive rebounds helped extend possessions, giving the Pelicans second chances on a night when they needed them.

His late scoring was extremely important. Williamson attacked the basket, drew fouls, and connected on a midrange jumper that extended the Pelicans' lead. The combination of efficient offense and rebounding made this a strong performance even before accounting for his work near the finish.

Karlo Matkovic: A

Matkovic gave New Orleans an enormous boost from outside, making five of eight three-pointers on his way to a career-high 25 points. He finished 9-of-13 overall, adding six rebounds, two steals, and a block in 29 minutes.

His five threes supplied more than a third of the Pelicans' makes, helping them compete in an area that had been a weakness through six games. Two missed free throws and the foul on Jerome's late three-point play were costly mistakes, but Matkovic's scoring was essential in putting New Orleans in position to win.

Derik Queen: A-

Queen posted 20 points, seven boards, and five assists in 24 minutes. He made seven of 13 shots, converted five of six free throws, and committed only one turnover, while giving New Orleans another productive offensive option at center.

His passing added more value to the scoring, and he also recorded two steals and a block. Queen and Matkovic combined for 45 points while shooting nearly 62 percent from the floor, giving the Pelicans enough production at the pivot to earn both high marks.

Trey Murphy III: B+

Murphy scored 18 points on 11 attempts, making three of five three-pointers and all five free throws. He added five rebounds and five assists without a turnover, helping New Orleans generate offense while protecting possessions.

His late offensive rebound and final stop on Jerome were among the game's most consequential plays. Murphy contributed without needing a large share of the shots, although finding him more opportunities remains worth exploring, given how efficiently he used the ones he received.

Herb Jones: B

Jones scored all nine of his points from beyond the arc, making three of seven attempts. His shooting gave New Orleans another perimeter option and helped the Pelicans reach 14 makes despite Fears going scoreless from outside.

He also collected four rebounds, three assists, and a steal in 28 minutes. Two turnovers detracted from the performance, but his long-range efforts made a meaningful contribution to an offense that needed to keep pace with Memphis.

Saddiq Bey: B-

Bey contributed 18 points and five rebounds in 36 minutes without committing a turnover. He converted five of eight attempts inside the arc and both free throws, finding ways to score despite struggling from three.

His 2-for-8 shooting from distance limited the efficiency of a 16-attempt night. Still, Bey and Queen combined for 38 of the Pelicans' 46 bench points, providing scoring support that proved necessary in a one-point game.

Jeremiah Fears: C+

Fears' late rebound and winning free throws mattered, especially because they came during a difficult offensive performance. He finished with 12 points, seven assists, and four rebounds, remaining involved enough to help determine the outcome.

The grade also has to account for 5-for-17 shooting, six missed threes, and four turnovers (half the team's total). His finish deserves credit without erasing the reality. Fears made the final scoring plays New Orleans needed, even though much of his night fell below the standard he established in the previous two wins.

Trendon Watford: C+

Watford finished with four points, four rebounds, an assist, and a block in 16 minutes. He made both free throws and avoided turnovers, adding some rebounding support during his time on the floor.

He shot 1-for-3 and missed his only three-point attempt. His contribution was limited, but he helped on the glass and gave New Orleans minutes without adding to its ball-security concerns.

Bennedict Mathurin: C

Mathurin scored four points on 2-for-4 shooting and recorded a steal in 13 minutes. He didn't commit a turnover, though his limited involvement left little basis for a higher grade.

He gave what he could in a short appearance. Mathurin hasn't been good enough to warrant more minutes or bad enough to be pushed out of the rotation.

Bryce McGowens: Incomplete

McGowens played six minutes, missing his only shot while grabbing an offensive rebound and a steal. He committed a pair of fouls, but he wasn't on the court long enough to earn a letter grade.

The Pelicans are back in action Wednesday when they host the Utah Jazz (1-6). The Jazz beat the Pelicans in Utah on October 23 for their only victory of the season.