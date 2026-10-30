Jeremiah Fears Gives Pelicans Something to Think About After Career Night Against Kings

Jeremiah Fears came up two rebounds short of his first career triple-double Thursday night. But his performance against the Sacramento Kings may have given the New Orleans Pelicans something much more important than another statistical milestone.

A reason to rethink how they use their young point guard.

With Dejounte Murray unavailable following the birth of his child, Fears took on greater responsibility and responded with 22 points, a career-high 13 assists, eight rebounds, four blocks, and two steals in a 132-120 victory. It was New Orleans' first win after four consecutive losses, and arguably the clearest demonstration yet of what Fears can offer when he's allowed to direct the offense.

He made nine of his 16 shots, including three of five from beyond the arc, and committed just three turnovers in 29 minutes.

For a team still searching for an offensive identity, those numbers deserve attention.

A different look at the offense

The Pelicans entered Thursday with real questions about their backcourt. Fears and Murray are both need the ball in their hands, and their fit has been uneven to start the season.

Against Sacramento, there was no uncertainty about who would handle the primary playmaking responsibilities.

Fears made the most of the opportunity.

His 13 assists accounted for more than 40 percent of New Orleans' total, and he finished with better than four assists for every turnover. The Pelicans tallied 32 assists on 50 made baskets, shot nearly 60 percent from the floor and scored 80 points in the paint.

Zion Williamson was highly efficient, scoring 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting. Trey Murphy III added 19 points, while four other Pelicans reached double figures.

It was the kind of balanced offensive performance New Orleans has struggled to produce consistently.

Not every basket was the product of a Fears assist, and Sacramento's defense offered every opportunity for the Pelicans to get hot. The Kings gave it away 25 times and had their hands full trying to contain New Orleans in transition and at the rim.

Still, Fears showed that he could manage a larger offensive role without sacrificing his own scoring.

That's a major development for a young guard working to find the balance between being aggressive and deferring to more experienced teammates.

Making plays when they mattered

Fears' standout performance had its moments in the fourth quarter.

New Orleans entered the period with a 14-point advantage, but Sacramento began chipping away at the lead. When Fears returned with 5:59 remaining the Pelicans were ahead 115-106.

He responded with two baskets and an assist during an 8-0 run that extended the advantage to 17 points.

It was a significant stretch for a team that has been unable to maintain leads late in games.

The Pelicans still lost the fourth quarter 32-30, continuing a pattern that has persisted through all five games. Sacramento eventually cut the margin to eight before New Orleans finished the job.

But Fears provided an answer during one of the game's most important stretches.

He made an impact on both ends, too. Four blocks and two steals added another dimension to an already impressive stat line.

There were other major contributors. Herb Jones scored 16 points and finished a team-best plus-27 in his return to the starting lineup. New Orleans also recieved 41 points from its bench compared to just eight for Sacramento.

The victory was hardly a one-man effort.

But Fears made his case that he deserves his chance to run the offense.

What happens when Murray returns

One game against a winless opponent isn't enought to resolve the Pelicans' backcourt questions. Murray's absence also changed the rotation, making direct comparisons with the other four games more difficult.

Still, the performance raisies a question that New Orleans should be eager to explore.

How much of Fears' development depends on giving him consistent responsibility as a primary playmaker?

The Pelicans have invested in veteran guards while trying to establish a young core capable of growing together. Finding the right balance between those priorities has been difficult, especially for a roster where so many players need the ball to be effective.

Thursday offered reminder that Fears is more than another scoring option in a crowded backcourt.

He can create for teammates, score efficiently, and contribute defensively. Just as importantly, he showed he could handle more responsibility without becoming careless with the basketball.

Fears won't produce 22 points and 13 assists every night. What matters is whether the Pelicans can consistently put him in positions to make the decisions that led to Thursday's performance.

New Orleans finally has its first win.

It also has a young point guard ready to demand a larger role in determining what comes next.