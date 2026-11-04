Pelicans' Potential Weakness at Center Is Turning Into a Strength

Center became an unexpected source of offense for the Pelicans on Monday. Karlo Matkovic stretched Memphis with five three-pointers, while Derik Queen contributed 20 points and five assists in New Orleans' 135-134 overtime victory.

Their combined 45 points helped the Pelicans beat the NBA's last undefeated team and extend their winning streak to three. The performance also offered a reason to reconsider how New Orleans might approach the position once Yves Missi returns.

The Pelicans have yet to establish that any one of their centers can consistently provide everything the lineup requires. Collectively, however, Matkovic, Queen, and Missi could give Jamahl Mosley enough options to address different needs—turning the worry about several names being in the mix into a strength with several options available depending on what the night calls for.

Matkovic offers shooting the Pelicans need

Matkovic finished with 25 points on 9-for-13 shooting, making five of eight attempts from beyond the arc. His perimeter production was particularly welcome for a team that entered Monday ranked last in the NBA in three-point attempts and makes.

Through six games, New Orleans averaged 28.3 attempts and 8.8 makes. Against Memphis, the Pelicans went 14-for-37, with Matkovic accounting for more than a third of their triples.

That contribution helped them withstand a Memphis offense that made 18 threes of its own. It also demonstrated how shooting from the center position could benefit an offense built around Zion Williamson's scoring inside and Jeremiah Fears' ability to penetrate.

If Matkovic can become a dependable perimeter option, opposing bigs would have another reason to leave the paint. That creates more room for Williamson and Fears and more open shots for everyone else.

Matkovic added six rebounds, two steals, and a block in 29 minutes. His night wasn't perfect, but his offensive contribution gave Mosley more than enough reason to keep exploring his fit with the starters.

Queen can help connect the offense

Queen provided a different benefit in his 24 minutes. In addition to his 20 points and seven boards, he added five assists while committing only one turnover.

For a team still working through how to organize its offense, that passing has value. Queen gives New Orleans another player who can help create opportunities, allowing some of that responsibility to move beyond the guards.

His scoring against Memphis made the contribution more substantial. Queen shot 7-for-13, including a three-pointer, and made five of six at the free throw line. He was productive within his own chances while helping teammates get involved.

Together, Queen and Matkovic made 16 of 26 shots and finished with six assists against two turnovers. The Pelicans got plenty of offense from the position without giving possessions away repeatedly.

Queen's passing offers a skill Mosley can use when building combinations. The next question is how consistently that skill helps the players around him, particularly as New Orleans clarifies Fears' responsibilities and works to generate more opportunities for Trey Murphy III.

Missi fills what's still missing at center

Missi's return could help balance the group through his rebounding, rim protection, and finishing near the basket. Those contributions remain relevant even after a night when the other centers scored so effectively.

Memphis shot 52% and scored 134 points across regulation and overtime. That type of defensive effort shows why the Pelicans can't evaluate the center rotation on offense alone.

Missi would give Mosley another option when protecting the basket and completing defensive possessions become priorities. Matkovic's shooting could be valuable when a lineup needs more space, while Queen's passing and interior offense could help a group struggling to generate good shots.

The choices will depend on fit. Williamson's presence affects how much shooting the Pelicans need elsewhere, and the guards' ability to contain penetration influences what they ask of their center defensively. Each player's usefulness will depend partly on whether the rest of the lineup supports his strengths.

Monday demonstrated how much Matkovic and Queen can contribute offensively. Once Missi is available, Mosley's task will be to turn those individual skills into a rotation that holds up across matchups. The Pelicans may need all three because the demands of the position extend beyond what any one has consistently provided.