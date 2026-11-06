Trendon Watford Is Giving Pelicans No Other Choice With His Recent Play

The first eight games for the New Orleans Pelicans have been a roller coaster ride to start the year. New Orleans started 0-4, looking like the 26-win team from a season ago. However, the last four contests have been a renaissance of sorts for the team and a fanbase itching for a winner.

Similarly, Pelicans forward Trendon Watford has had his ups and downs throughout his career, but now both sides seem to be in a more stable place. In fact, Watford's making a push to crack the rotation that's hard to ignore as New Orleans finds its stride.

Trendon Watford giving Pelicans plenty reason to give him closer look

The former LSU standout signed a two-way deal with the Portland Trail Blazers and appeared in 110 games over his two seasons there. Watford then played with the Brooklyn Nets for two years before joining the Philadelphia 76ers for one year. After the 76ers declined their team option, Watford signed a one-year, $2.9 million deal to join the Pelicans.

Many scoffed at the move, given New Orleans had yet to address their center position, viewing Watford as an undersized forward too similar to Zion Williamson and Derik Queen size-wise. However, he's proving those doubts wrong.

Head coach Jamahl Mosley told reporters after Wednesday night’s victory over the Utah Jazz that box scores don’t tell the full story of Watford's impact on this team night in and night out.

“He doesn’t show up in the stat sheet with a lot of numbers, but T-Wat (Watford) was incredible. His spirit, his energy, his joy for the game, his joy for his teammates, and that gritty toughness that he brings is fun to watch,” Mosley told reporters postgame.

Watford echoed similar sentiments during Media Day when asked what he thought he could contribute in New Orleans: “Just me being who I am. They like my toughness a lot and what I bring to the table as a versatile playmaker.”

Watford’s playmaking has been on display throughout the team’s four-game winning streak. The 6-foot-8 forward is averaging 17.5 minutes per game, while contributing 6.5 points, 3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest. The team’s energy seems to rise when he’s on the floor, given that Watford never seems to take a play off.

It also points to a professionalism aspect from the young forward, who didn’t record a single minute in the first four games of the year and is now a key rotational piece in the lineup.

Some of that is attributed to the family's pedigree. Trendon’s oldest brother, Christian, played at the University of Indiana and spent a few seasons in the G League. Trendon also revealed his Father played basketball as well. Experience has also played a role, with Watford appearing in 270 games before this season, starting 37, and also understanding the nature of the NBA. Now, Watford is helping to solidify a bench that leads the NBA in bench scoring at 47.3 points per game.

He, along with Saddiq Bey, Derik Queen, and Bennedict Mathurin, makes up a versatile, scrappy group willing to compete every night. The question is whether Watford will retain the same minutes once the team is fully healthy. New Orleans played Wednesday night without Trey Murphy III and Yves Missi due to injury, while Jordan Poole was a healthy scratch from the lineup.

Poole’s fate seems sealed in New Orleans, but Watford deserves playing time regardless of who is in and out of the lineup. His toughness and versatility warrant minutes, as he can create off the dribble and has shown a willingness to defend up to Mosley’s standards. Such a low offseason investment has yielded high results over the team’s current winning streak, and disrupting that wouldn’t be prudent until the team shows otherwise.

Watford said returning to Louisiana felt like “home” after he signed with New Orleans. The Pelicans must ensure home is where the heart is by continuing to utilize his skill set on the floor and build some momentum to recharge the organization and fanbase for a brighter future.