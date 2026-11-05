Zion Williamson Is Giving the Pelicans Another Reason to Believe

The New Orleans Pelicans have spent seven years waiting for Zion Williamson to become the player they believed could transform their franchise. They've seen enough brilliance to justify that belief, and enough disappointment to question whether it will ever be rewarded.

Eight games into his eighth NBA season, Williamson is giving them another reason to hope.

New Orleans has won four straight games after a 0-4 start, and Williamson has been central to the turnaround. His offensive efficiency remains exceptional, but his increased defensive activity may be the most encouraging thing about his development.

Against Sacramento, he recorded five steals, one shy of his career high. He added three more against Atlanta and made important defensive contributions during overtime victories over Memphis and Utah.

For a player whose career has been defined by his offensive gifts and struggles with availability, the possibility of a more complete game is intriguing.

Of course, Pelicans fans have learned to approach every promising stretch with caution.

Seven years of unfulfilled expectations

Williamson entered the NBA in 2019 carrying expectations few players could reasonably meet. His combination of power, explosiveness, and touch made him an immediate offensive force when healthy.

But injuries repeatedly interrupted his progress. He missed the entire 2021-22 season, appeared in just 30 games in 2024-25, and has yet to play a postseason minute. Despite two All-Star selections, his career has produced more questions than answers about his ability to lead a winning franchise.

The past two seasons have been two of the worst in franchise history. New Orleans won just 47 games combined, posting a 32-60 record with him in the lineup.

Season W/L with Williamson Win % with Williamson Overall Win % 2019-20 11-13 .458 .417 2020-21 29-32 .475 .431 2022-23 17-12 .586 .512 2023-24 42-28 .600 .598 2024-25 10-20 .333 .256 2025-26 22-40 .354 .317 2026-27 4-4 .500 .500

Through it all, the Pelicans remained committed to Williamson. Even after another disappointing season, Joe Dumars and the front office resisted a major overhaul, continuing to build around the former No. 1 overall pick.

That faith has come with expectations. Williamson's talent has never been the issue. His ability to maintain his conditioning, stay healthy, and consistently influence winning is a different discussion.

A different approach producing results

Williamson's latest attempt to change that narrative began well before training camp. His partnership with performance coach Kris Chrisp, which started during the 2025-26 season, helped establish a more consistent approach to conditioning and recovery. The two continued working together throughout the offseason.

Williamson arrived at camp noticeably leaner, with Dumars praising his conditioning. He also spent time expanding his offensive game, focusing on his outside shot. Though Zion is far from a volume perimeter shooter, he's already tripled his three-point output from last season.

Perhaps more importantly, Williamson has spoken about learning to trust his preparation and approach the game with greater confidence. So far, the results are encouraging.

He continues to finish around the basket at an elite level, shooting better than 60 percent from the field during the opening stretch. His ability to generate efficient offense has helped New Orleans overcome some of its ongoing perimeter shooting problems.

However, it's his activity on the other end of the court that could have the greatest impact on his future.

Defense offers a glimpse of something more

Williamson has always possessed the physical tools to become an effective defender. His quickness, strength, and explosiveness create opportunities that few players can match.

BLOCKED BY ZION 👋 pic.twitter.com/wa2tmeqg26 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) November 5, 2026

Getting Zion to consistently use those advantages has been the challenge. Jamahl Mosley is the fifth head coach to accept it.

So far, his anticipation and activity have placed him among the league's early leaders in steals. His 2.5 steals per game are the most of his career and more than twice as many as his previous best. He's also shown encouraging engagement in critical situations, including late-game defensive possessions during the Pelicans' winning streak.

There are still weaknesses. Williamson can lose focus away from the ball, and his rebounding and defensive positioning also have room for improvement.

Eight games aren't enough to establish a permanent change, especially on the defensive end. Still, the improvement deserves recognition. Greater defensive reliability from Williamson would give Mosley more flexibility with his lineups while easing the burden on teammates like Herb Jones.

That could be significant for a roster starting to develop an identity.

Can this version of Zion last?

The Pelicans' winning streak has generated a lot of optimism after a disastrous opening week, but it hasn't resolved the franchise's larger problems.

New Orleans remains heavily dependent on scoring in the paint; its roster has significant limitations, and several victories have required difficult late-game comebacks. Williamson's development alone won't solve every issue.

His perimeter game remains unfinished, and his defensive improvement has to endure the demands of an 82-game season. Above all, his availability remains the greatest obstacle between his potential and his accomplishments.

At 26, Williamson is no longer a prospect whose future can be discussed indefinitely. He's entering the stage of his career when expectations need to become results.

There is something encouraging about his early-season performance, particularly his desire to compete defensively. That progress deserves praise, no matter what's happened in the past.

But New Orleans has seen promising versions of Williamson before. That means the difference between another temporary resurgence and a genuine breakthrough has to be measured over months, not games.

Seven seasons have taught Pelicans fans how quickly hope can turn into disappointment. Zion has another opportunity to change that story over the next five months. Whether he finally does may be the most important question facing the franchise.