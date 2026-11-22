Zion Williamson had a front-row seat Saturday night to watch another former No. 1 overall pick demonstrate what it means to have an entire basketball game under his control.

Victor Wembanyama scored 50 points, grabbed 19 rebounds, blocked five shots, and recorded four steals in just 32 minutes as the San Antonio Spurs dismantled the New Orleans Pelicans, 114-91.

For much of the night, there was a predictable rhythm to the game. Wembanyama would build a lead, take a seat, and watch the Pelicans chip away at it. He'd return and restore order. San Antonio outscored New Orleans by 35 points with Wembanyama on the floor.



Seven years ago, the Pelicans believed they'd acquired someone who could exert that kind of influence over a basketball game and the direction of an entire franchise. It isn't Williamson's fault that he isn't Wembanyama. But the sooner the Pelicans recognize that distinction, the sooner everyone can move forward.

San Antonio Never Stopped Building

Even after landing one of the most coveted prospects in NBA history, the Spurs recognized how much work remained. And their front office has delivered.

They drafted Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, and Carter Bryant over the next two years, assembling a core of four players aged 22 or younger that includes an established All-NBA talent and multiple prospects with All-Star potential. They also acquired De'Aaron Fox, an accomplished veteran in his prime.

Saturday illustrated the quality of talent San Antonio has accumulated. Fox scored just five points but handed out 10 assists, while Castle added 19 points and six assists. Even after removing Wemby's shooting numbers, the rest of the Spurs posted a higher effective field-goal percentage than the Pelicans.

San Antonio is deeper, more skilled, and more versatile than New Orleans. Perhaps most concerning for the Pelicans is how much room the Spurs still have to improve.

Between San Antonio and Oklahoma City, the Western Conference already has two franchises with the talent and youth to compete at an elite level for years.

Where exactly do the Pelicans see themselves fitting into that picture?

New Orleans Has to Reconsider Its Investment in Williamson

Williamson remains one of basketball's most gifted interior scorers. At 26, he could still have several All-Star seasons ahead of him.

However, his dominance in the paint hasn't produced the sustained team success New Orleans envisioned. His availability, defensive limitations, and lack of perimeter shooting have complicated efforts to build around him.

The Pelicans have spent seven years trying to solve that equation, with two first-round playoff exits to show for it. Williamson has yet to appear in a playoff game.

New Orleans entered the Williamson era with an abundance of assets following the Anthony Davis trade. David Griffin gradually depleted those resources in pursuit of a competitive roster. Joe Dumars took over with plenty of evidence that the approach wasn't working, yet his decisions have further limited the franchise's options.

Williamson could be an important piece of a championship team somewhere else. His greatest remaining value to New Orleans, however, may be in what the organization can acquire for him.

Every Asset Has to Count from Here

The mistakes made under Griffin and Dumars have left the Pelicans with considerably less latitude to make the kinds of moves necessary for a successful rebuild.

The acquisition of Dejounte Murray came at a substantial price without improving the team. The decision to surrender an unprotected first-round pick to acquire Derik Queen cost New Orleans the opportunity to select fifth overall in the loaded 2026 NBA Draft. The consequences of those decisions are magnified by the NBA's changing draft landscape.

Beginning in 2027, under the league's new lottery system, the three teams with the worst records will each have just a 5.4% chance of securing the No.1 overall pick, down from 14%. Even the league's worst team could wind up selecting 12th. Losing 60 games could leave a franchise without a top-10 pick.

That places an even greater premium on organizational competence. Oklahoma City acquired Shai through a trade and selected Jalen Williams with the 21st overall pick. Exceptional personnel decisions can be every bit as transformative as lottery luck.

The Pelicans have promising young players in Jeremiah Fears, Queen, and Yves Missi. Developing them should be a priority, but the resources already invested in those players shouldn't influence future draft decisions.

San Antonio already had Castle when it drafted Harper. Accumulating exceptional talent was more important than addressing a positional need.

New Orleans should adopt that philosophy while still protecting its assets. Recovering draft capital, preserving financial flexibility, and maximizing the trade value of established players should guide every transaction.

Taking on bad contracts or giving up more picks to undo previous mistakes would put the Pelicans even further behind. Dumars can't afford to confuse activity with progress.

Saturday night, Williamson watched a player four years younger than him dominate a game for a franchise whose championship window may just be opening. The Pelicans should have ambition beyond assembling a healthy version of a team that has never demonstrated championship potential.

A rebuild may take years. The Pelicans have already spent seven years waiting for something that hasn't happened.