The Pelicans invested heavily in Dejounte Murray to stabilize their backcourt. Trading him now could require another costly concession.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported Friday that Murray has requested a trade, with agent Rich Paul and New Orleans officials working toward a resolution. Finding a willing partner, however, is only part of the challenge. The Pelicans also need terms that will not compound the original mistake.

Murray's performance gives buyers reasons to hesitate, while the public breakdown gives them reasons to wait. Four obstacles could make securing an acceptable return difficult.

1. His Contract Places Much of the Risk on the Buyer

Murray carries a roughly $32.8 million cap figure this season and holds a $30.8 million player option for 2027-28. The problem is the combination of that financial commitment, his declining production, and his control over the final year.

If Murray continues to struggle, his next team could face another expensive season. If he rebuilds his value enough to pursue a better opportunity, he can decline the option and leave. An acquiring team would assume considerable risk without controlling whether it benefits from a longer recovery.

Matching his salary also requires a substantial exchange. New Orleans could be forced to accept unwanted money or contracts extending beyond Murray's deal.

That makes the incoming obligations as important as moving him. The Pelicans wouldn't accomplish much by replacing one expensive problem with another.

2. His Performance Has Weakened His Value at Both Ends

Murray is averaging 13.4 points and four assists through nine appearances, shooting 43.1 percent overall and 29.6 percent from beyond the arc. His 2.3 turnovers per game leave him producing fewer than two assists for every giveaway, an insufficient return from a veteran guard expected to lead the offense.

The defensive results aren't much better. Through New Orleans' first12 games, the Pelicans' net rating was 10.6 points worse with Murray on the floor than off.

His partnership with Jeremiah Fears has been especially troubling. In 148 shared minutes, New Orleans posted a 113.4 offensive rating, a 124.7 defensive rating, and a minus-11.3 net rating. Murray hasn't supplied the defensive stability needed alongside a developing guard.

New Orleans is asking another team to bet on improvement in his shooting, ball security, and defense while accepting a significant financial commitment.

3. The Public Breakdown Gives Other Teams Reasons to Wait

Murray's trade request follows his deleted social media accusation of organizational "sabotage," exposing the complete deterioration of the relationship.

Potential partners know New Orleans has basketball and organizational reasons to move Dejounte. The unsuccessful pairing with Fears adds pressure, while the public fallout makes an extended search for a deal more uncomfortable.

Buyers could respond by offering limited compensation, saddling the Pelicans with bad contracts, or requesting additional assets to absorb Murray's deal. They have reason to find out whether the Pelicans' urgency will force concessions.

Multiple bidders could improve New Orleans' position, and the front office can always reject bad offers. But holding firm becomes difficult when everyone can see why the team wants a deal.

4. The Front Office Has to Prove It Can Protect the Remaining Assets

David Griffin acquired Murray. Joe Dumars inherited the consequences, but his own deal-making hasn't earned him any confidence.

New Orleans is still reeling from the aftermath of the trade for Derik Queen. Queen's potential doesn't remove questions about the price paid or the front office's evaluation of its future assets.

Keeping Murray through his recovery from a ruptured Achilles made sense if trading him earlier meant accepting a deeply discounted return. What remains difficult to see is a successful plan for playing him alongside Fears. Dumars now faces the consequences of that unresolved fit, with a public trade request further complicating negotiations.

The standard for any deal should be clear: improve the roster's fit, preserve valuable assets, and avoid another burdensome contract. Recovering the original investment is a fantasy.

Murray's request has turned a rotation problem into a test of Dumars' negotiating ability. Can he give teams a reason to compete for Murray rather than wait for New Orleans to lower its price. That will require a lot better execution that the Pelicans have shown on the court.