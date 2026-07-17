What Did Jaron Pierre Jr. Show Pelicans Fans in the Summer League?

When the Pelicans selected New Orleans native Jaron Pierre Jr. with the 58th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, it was a Welcome Home story. The 24-year-old guard had traveled a long collegiate road—with stops at Southern Miss, Wichita State, Jacksonville State, and finally SMU—before getting the chance to return home to the Big Easy. Pierre Jr. became the first player in franchise history drafted by the Pelicans who was born in New Orleans.

But in the NBA, feel-good stories can only take you so far, and a second-round pick usually has to fight their way to meaningful playing time or a roster spot.

Pierre Jr. entered the Summer League with plenty to prove, and over the course of the tournament, he gave the front office a look at what he can bring to an NBA team. His draft profile coming out of college highlighted his strengths as a three-level offensive generator. The St. Augustine graduate shot a respectable 38% from beyond the arc during his last two seasons in college, which is something the Pelicans desperately need on their roster.

New Orleans native and now a Pelican, Jaron Pierre Jr. pic.twitter.com/14PH5pNQUz — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) June 29, 2026

Jaron Pierre Jr.'s Summer League Was a Mixed Bag

While Pierre Jr. didn’t shoot great from beyond the arc in the Summer League, going 3 for 10, he showed a knack for scoring buckets in key situations.

He led the starters in scoring during the team’s 81-75 victory over the Phoenix Suns. The second-round pick knocked down a pair of crucial free throws with less than 20 seconds in the game to extend the Pelicans' lead from three to five. He finished that game with a +7 to go along with 16 points and three rebounds.

In the three games he played in Las Vegas, he averaged 12.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per contest. A major question mark on his scouting analysis was his ability to be a defensive disruptor at the next level.

At 6-5, 210 pounds, Pierre, Jr. has a combo guard body ready for the NBA. His more than one steal a game during Summer League showed a small glimpse, albeit against weaker competition, that he at least has a willingness to commit on that end of the court.

That will be key for any fringe player looking to make the roster under new head coach Jamahl Mosley, who preaches defensive discipline and accountability as characteristic traits of his teams. Whether that translates into earning a spot on the Pelicans remains to be seen.

"Just me being from New Orleans, I'm showing that dawg that I got" - Jaron Pierre Jr. pic.twitter.com/WqpJIW03qy — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 12, 2026

New Orleans is logjammed in the backcourt with Jordan Poole, Dejounte Murray, Jeremiah Fears, Jordan Hawkins, Herb Jones, and Micah Peavy, all of whom play guard or small forward for the Pelicans.

Pierre Jr. sat out the fourth game during Summer League for New Orleans, and it’s unclear if he plays on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers. His next real opportunity may be training camp, where he can showcase his skills against the rest of the Pelicans squad to see whether he can punch his ticket on the team.

To secure a permanent roster spot or a high-value two-way contract, his primary focus will need to be on refining his shot selection to boost his field-goal efficiency, especially from beyond the arc. However, so far, Summer League is proving that New Orleans has a tough, confident, and versatile guard on their hands—one who is more than ready to put in the work for his hometown team.