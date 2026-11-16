Where Jamahl Mosley Is Letting Pelicans Down the Most

Fourteen games into the 2026 season, the Pelicans look eerily similar to the team from the 2025 season. Like last year, after 14 games, the Pelicans are currently on a six-game losing streak and struggling to find answers to turn the tide before it’s too late. During the team’s current slide, the Pelicans are surrendering 132.5 points, including four straight games where opponents scored at least 138 points.

The promise of change from last year’s 26-win total seemed unrealistic at first, given that much of the roster remained unchanged. The hope was that newly hired head coach Jamahl Mosley would bring in a new voice to inspire the team that let go of former Pelicans head coach Willie Green just 12 games into last season.

During his five-year tenure, Mosley turned his Orlando Magic unit into a top-two defensive team in back-to-back seasons in his final years there. He emphasized relentless ball pressure, defensive rebounding, and turnover generation. Through 14 games this year, New Orleans ranks 29th in opponent points per game, 24th in defensive rebounds per game, and 29th in opponent points in the paint per game.

Granted, Mosley isn’t fully responsible for the roster he inherited, but he and his staff are in charge of making adjustments to get the best out of this unit.

Jamahal Mosley is holding the Pelicans back from their full potential

At 4-10, the team has been anything but what Mosley and executive vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars promised fans this team's DNA would be. Mosley spoke to Andscape’s Marc J. Spears about taking the Pelicans job and what he said his non-negotiables would be.

“When I first got the job we got on a Zoom call with everybody. I talked to them about [how] these are the non-negotiables. This is what I believe in. This is who we are. Here’s what we’re doing. Defense first. We’re going to be physical. We’re going to be aggressive.” New Orleans has been among the worst in the league on defense so far, and that falls on Mosley. While some have attributed the early-season injury bug to experimenting with lineups, Mosley has shown inconsistencies in his lineup choices.

There was the early-season disappearance of Herb Jones, who not only came off the bench the first four games but also averaged just 17 minutes of playing time. New Orleans went 0-4 to open the season before finally inserting Jones into the starting lineup, which then helped propel the Pelicans on a four-game winning streak. Jones inexplicably went to the bench for the next two games, both losses, before being reinserted into the starting lineup again.

Before Dejounte Murray’s recent trade request, Mosley came under scrutiny for the minutes he allowed Murray and Jeremiah Fears to play together. Both players are high-usage guards who don’t shoot well from outside and limit others’ opportunities on the court because of their natural ball dominance. Then there’s the continued anticipation that forward Zion Williamson will take the next step into being a true All-NBA player. Mosley said during Media Day that he felt Williamson is only scratching the surface of his ability and that they would tap even further into his talents this season.

After averaging a career low in points (21) and field goal attempts (13) last season, Williamson is averaging nearly the same points (21.9) and shot attempts (12.8) despite playing more minutes per game this year. The coaching staff’s inability to create more downhill action and creative opportunities for Williamson directly correlates with the little improvement in the Pelicans' offense since last season. They average nearly the same points per game as last year.

It was a pipe dream to expect Mosley to make the Pelicans transformative contenders after going back-to-back sub-30 win seasons. However, his disciplined defensive structure was supposed to hold players accountable for their effort and activity on the court.

Through the first part of the season, that hasn't been the case, and Mosley must look in the mirror as the team's leader and improve so it can translate into improvement for the Pelicans.