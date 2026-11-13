4 Benefits Pelicans Would See From Finally Trading Dejounte Murray

The Pelicans can't recover everything they invested in Dejounte Murray. They can stop allowing that investment to dictate their future.

David Griffin surrendered Dyson Daniels and two first-round picks, among other pieces, to acquire a point guard expected to provide production and leadership. New Orleans instead received an injury-disrupted tenure, disappointing results, and now a reported trade request. Phoenix has registered interest, according to Chris Haynes, providing one potential avenue toward an exit.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray wants a trade from the franchise, and his agent Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and team officials have started working on a resolution for the one-time All-Star, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/OoozAwcqvN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 13, 2026

Joe Dumars inherited the mistake, but keeping Murray after last season extended the gamble. A trade could provide four benefits if the Pelicans prioritize their next roster over trying to salvage the original investment.

1. End an unsuccessful backcourt partnership

The problem with Murray and Jeremiah Fears extends beyond competing for minutes. Their time on the court together hasn't produced a convincing basketball reason to keep building around the duo.

Through the first 12 games, New Orleans had a minus-11.3 net rating in their 148 minutes together, with a 113.4 offensive rating and 124.7 defensive rating. The sample is small, but the partnership has supplied neither defensive stability nor enough offense to compensate.

Their overlapping responsibilities create another complication. Playing Fears away from the ball limits his opportunities to organize the offense, while Murray's inconsistent perimeter shooting makes him a questionable complement when Fears initiates.

Moving Murray would give Fears a clearer path. He still needs to improve his defense and decision-making, but New Orleans could evaluate those skills without continually accommodating a backcourt partnership that hasn't played well.

2. Create a better opportunity to feature Zion and Trey

Murray was acquired to make scoring easier for the Pelicans' best players. New Orleans continues to struggle to consistently involve Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III while accommodating its guards.

Across his Pelicans tenure, Murray has averaged 16.6 points and 6.6 assists while shooting 41.9 percent overall and 30 percent from three. In Atlanta, he averaged 21.5 points and 6.3 assists on 46.2 percent shooting, including 35.5 percent from deep.

A ruptured Achilles and the demanding recovery deserve substantial consideration. Murray has played only 54 games for New Orleans across parts of three seasons, and expecting his previous form to return immediately would be unreasonable.

The Pelicans still must evaluate what works now. Trading him could help Mosley establish an offense that consistently features Williamson and Murphy, provided the return improves spacing and complementary play. Removing Murray alone won't fix the playcalling or distribution of shots.

3. Reset the standard for veteran leadership

Recovery helps explain uneven performance. It doesn't remove the responsibility that comes with being an experienced player expected to help lead a young team.

Murray's public frustrations now carry a history. After leaving San Antonio, he criticized the organization and Tony Parker's mentorship. In Atlanta, he battled with fans questioning his defense before the Hawks ultimately abandoned his partnership with Trae Young after two seasons. Those situations differed, but public friction has followed Murray throughout his career.

Now his deleted posts have questioned teammates' positioning and suggested deeper internal disagreements in New Orleans. A player acquired to provide stability has become another source of uncertainty.

That does not make Murray responsible for every organizational failure. It does weaken the argument for retaining him as a veteran mentor. A trade would allow Mosley to establish expectations without managing an increasingly public dispute involving a player seeking an exit.

4. Regain flexibility to reshape the roster

The Murray deal belongs among the decisions that undermined Griffin's tenure. Dumars prolonged the uncertainty surrounding Fears' role by retaining Murray, leaving familiar fit concerns unresolved until the relationship deteriorated.

That doesn't mean there were great offers for Murray last season. It does mean Dumars' task is more complicated, with Murray's injury history, diminished production, and expensive player option influencing negotiations.

Shorter contracts, useful complementary players, or future assets could give New Orleans room to reshape its roster. Phoenix's interest creates a possibility, but the benefit depends on the package. Accepting another expensive mismatch or surrendering valuable picks just to facilitate an exit would deepen the damage.

The original investment is gone. Dumars' responsibility now is to keep its consequences from dictating the Pelicans' next move.