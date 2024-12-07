Recent Golden State Warriors Guard Traded to Pelicans G League Team
On Friday, the New Orleans Pelicans G League affiliate Birmingham Squadron made a deal to acquire Lester Quinones from the Santa Cruz Warriors. In exchange for Quinones, the Squadron is sending the Warriors their 2025 second-round pick and 2026 first-round pick. Quinones has averaged 21.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game in 31.8 minutes over two seasons in the NBA G League.
The University of Memphis product went undrafted in 2022 before signing a two-way deal with Santa Cruz. Quinones has appeared in 45 NBA games, averaging 4.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.9 assists on 35.8% from beyond the arc.
Birmingham is 3-7 on the season, second to last in the South division. The Squadron narrowly missed the playoffs last year after finishing 15-19, good enough for 10th place. Birmingham last made the playoffs during the 2021-2022 season. The Pelicans' early-season injuries have forced the players currently on two-way deals to play for New Orleans.
Jamal Cain, Trey Jemison III, and Karlo Matkovic all have spent time between Birmingham and New Orleans this season. With the Pelicans getting healthier with the return of Herb Jones, Dejounte Murray, and Trey Murphy III, some of the two-way players will return to the G League to help the Squadron repeat.
Birmingham hosts the Oceola Magic at home on Friday night.
