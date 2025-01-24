Zion Williamson Injury Status For Pelicans vs Grizzlies
The New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies meet for the third time this season on Friday night. Memphis won the first two games this year and is looking to win the season series with a victory against the Pelicans. New Orleans is looking for answers amid its dreadful 12-32 season thus far.
The Pelicans head into the matchup with the worst road record in the Western Conference after being the best road team in the league last year. Injuries have again been a major concern for them, with their star forward Zion Williamson missing the bulk of the season. New Orleans released their injury report for Friday's game, and Williamson is again out of the lineup.
After missing 27 straight games with a hamstring injury, the two-time all-star returned to the court on January 7th against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Williamson has looked good in stretches, but the team is cautious about his return. He is still on a minutes restriction and does not play in back-to-back games. Williamson missed Monday's victory against the Utah Jazz with a non-covid-related illness.
He was listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks, but the game was canceled because of a severe winter storm that hit the New Orleans area. Williamson is listed out Friday for return to conditioning from an illness designation. He has appeared in 10 games this season, averaging 21.9 points and 8.2 rebounds. This has been disappointing for him and the Pelicans.
Williamson played a career-high 70 games last season, and New Orleans made the playoffs. Now, the Pelicans look like a lottery team and have some decisions to make before the trade deadline in less than two weeks.
Tip-off for Friday's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.
