Zion Williamson's Status for Pelicans vs Raptors
The New Orleans Pelicans and Toronto Raptors will battle north of the border on Monday evening. Toronto is on its longest win streak of the season, at three games, while the Pelicans have lost back-to-back blowout games. With the Pelicans sitting at 12-34 on the season, New Orleans has the second-worst road record in the league.
The Pelicans have struggled with players in and out of their lineup nightly. Zion Williamson has returned from his prolonged hamstring injury and has looked good upon his return. New Orleans still has him on a minutes restriction, with the star not playing more than 28 minutes since returning from injury. The Pelicans released their injury report before Monday's game, and Williamson is a full go to play.
Williamson has averaged 22.2 points, nine rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in the five games since his return. New Orleans is just 2-3 since Zion returned, despite being in the best shape of his career. After his return, Williamson still faces criticism because of the team's recent suspension of him. New Orleans suspended him for one game because he violated team rules, resulting from missing a team flight to Philadelphia.
Both sides acknowledged the bad behavior, and the former No. 1 overall pick vowed to be a better leader on the team. Williamson is again going through an injury-prone year, having only played 11 games this season. New Orleans hoped he could replicate last season when the two-time all-star played a career-high 70 games.
Tip-off for Monday night's game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CST.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors