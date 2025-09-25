Pistons Push All-In for Devin Booker In Blockbuster Mock Trade
Since the Detroit Pistons began their historic turnaround, they've become a team to monitor to make a major roster shake-up. When it comes to possible candidate, one Michigan area star remains at the top of the wishlist.
Coming off an extremely successful 2025 campaign, the Pistons have a case to start being aggressive in the trade and free agent markets. Along with having good long-term financial flexibility, they have an abundance of assets at their disposal to swing a deal that moves the needle for them in a big way.
Despite many clamoring for Detroit to pursue a notable upgrade, Trajan Langdon opted to stand pat. He is focused on internal development, giving the core more time to grow together. Fresh off some postseason experience and another summer to work on their games, the Pistons will look to keep trending in the right direction.
If the Pistons were to make an all-in push for a star, the people at Bleacher Report put together a realistic framework. In the scenario, they acquire Devin Booker from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Ron Holland, Jaden Ivey, Tobias Harris, and a trio of first-round picks.
Booker, who hails from Grand Rapids, Mich., is precisely the kind of shot-maker and creator who would prevent defenses from overloading on Cunningham—or punish those that did. Over the past two seasons, Booker has been a nightly source of 26.3 points and 7.0 assists, and that scoring output actually lags behind his career postseason output (28).
From a fit standpoint, there are many better stars in the league to pair with Cade Cunningham. His score-first mentality and deep offensive arsenal make him the ideal backcourt mate and co-star. If they ever were to become teammates, they'd instantly be one of the NBA's top guard duos.
For the time being, a trade of this sort is still more fantasy than reality. The All-Star guard remains committed to the Phoenix Suns, signing a two-year max extension this summer.
With Cade Cunningham quickly growing into a superstar-level talent, the Pistons should start to feel a sense of urgency in the coming years. In the event that Phoenix did make Booker available, he is someone worth emptying their pool of assets to acquire for Cunningham's prime.
