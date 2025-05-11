12-Year NBA Veteran Makes Bold Statement on Celtics All-Star
At last, the Boston Celtics got a win in round two of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. After dropping to 0-2 to the Detroit Pistons’ first-round opponent, the New York Knicks, many were losing hope in the league’s defending champs.
An 0-2 deficit called for takes that suggested it might be time for the Celtics to consider making some critical changes. One former NBA player went as far as saying the Celtics should consider beginning their next offseason by trading one of their most prominent players, Jaylen Brown, if the Knicks eliminated Boston in four games.
It appears that Jeff Teague has taken a liking to the NBA’s Thompson Twins.
Jeff Teague Suggests the Celtics Should Talk Shop With the Rockets or the Pistons
On a recent episode of the Club 520 podcast, Teague dipped into his hypothetical trade bag and pulled out a suggestion that was sure to lead to some head scratching.
“Who I would trade JB for? it’s that Thompson twin,” Teague said, first regarding Amen Thompson of the Rockets. “All those young wings, let me get Cam Whitmore … Jabari [Smith]. We can figure it out.”
He then added if Houston isn’t willing to play ball, the Pistons could be a team that gets on the phone to talk shop. “I’d call Detroit. You want Jaylen Brown? We take that Thompson twin. They would lose some money and get down on the tax, but they get an up-and-coming star.”
Both Thompsons have proven to have star potential in their first two years. For Ausar, he’s been a major contributor to Detroit’s starting five in 2024-2025, with his defense being a major difference-maker.
The offense could still use some work, though. While the Pistons have found ways to get Thompson involved on the offensive end of the floor, especially during the playoffs, he still lacks range. It’s hard to imagine the Celtics seeing a Jaylen Brown deal for a Thompson-centric package as something they would truly like to explore.
The 28-year-old forward is a four-time All-Star, an All-NBA Second-Team player, and an NBA Finals MVP. A second-round exit one season after making back-to-back appearances in the NBA Finals, and winning the title shouldn’t result in such an overreaction. Brown is a face of the Celtics’ franchise, and will likely remain on board unless he attempts to force the team’s hand.