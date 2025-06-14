4 NBA Draft Prospects Revealed as Workout Candidates for Pistons
Soon, the Detroit Pistons will fire up the first key phase of the offseason as the 2025 NBA Draft is set to take place at the end of June.
While the Pistons are typically one of the top teams in the NBA lottery, they don’t hold a first-round pick this time around. By making the playoffs, the Pistons had to send their protected pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Now, Detroit is expected to go on the clock for the first and only time during the second round. Therefore, a lot of prospects getting linked to Detroit are potential second-rounders or undrafted signings.
Recently, a handful of players have garnered interest from Detroit. Earlier this week, it was revealed the Pistons hosted a Kentucky player and an All-American. On Friday, it was reported that the team held pre-draft workouts for a group of at least four players.
According to the Detroit Free Press’s Omari Sankofa, the Pistons hosted Jacksen Moni, Obinna Anochili-Killen, Jalon Moore, and Johnell Davis.
Moni leaves North Dakota State after a 27-game campaign in 2024-2025. The forward made 51 percent of his shots from the field and 41 percent of his threes while averaging 21 points per game.
Anochili-Killen just wrapped up a five-year run at Marshall. He was a full-time starter for the past three seasons. The senior forward appeared in 32 games last year. He posted averages of 14 points and six rebounds. Defensively, he averaged three blocks per game, which marked a career-high in the NCAA for him.
Jalon Moore started his college career at Georgia Tech in 2021. After seeing the court for just 13 games during his freshman season, Moore started half of the 32 games he played as a sophomore. Ahead of the 2023-2024 NCAA season, Moore transferred to Oklahoma, where he became a full-time starter.
At Oklahoma, Moore started all 65 games he played. Shooting 49 percent from the field and 39 percent from three, the forward produced 14 points per game. He also came down with six rebounds per outing.
The Arkansas guard Johnell Davis played just one season with the Razorbacks. He averaged 12 points on 39 percent shooting from the field. Davis attempted five threes per game, shooting 33 percent from deep. Prior to his run at Arkansas, Davis spent four seasons at FAU.