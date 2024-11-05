Anthony Davis Official Playing Status for Lakers vs Pistons
On Monday night, the Detroit Pistons will host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Heading into the matchup, the Lakers listed their All-Star player Anthony Davis on the injury report. According to the team, Davis was probable to join the action.
Fortunately for LA, they’ll have the star big man in the lineup, despite the fact he’s dealing with hip soreness going into the matchup.
In a tough Western Conference, the Lakers have been off to a 4-2 start. A lot of their success has been due to the stellar play of a healthy Davis.
While it’s still early on in the year, Davis has been the league’s top scorer through his first six games. Seeing the court for roughly 36 minutes per night, Davis averaged 32 points. He accomplished that on 57 percent shooting from the field.
Along with his scoring, Davis produced 12 rebounds per game, along with three assists. It’s clear the 31-year-old center is on another All-Star path this season.
In addition to Davis, the Lakers had two other players see their statuses downgraded from available. The starting guard, D’Angelo Russell, was initially listed as questionable to take on the Pistons on Monday night. As he deals with a foot contusion, Russell was unsure about his status.
However, on Monday morning, the Lakers upgraded the veteran to probable. Through six games, Russell has averaged 12 points and six assists on 40 percent shooting.
Lastly, the Lakers downgraded Austin Reaves due to a right ankle sprain. Like Davis and Russell, Reaves thought there might be a chance he wouldn’t play. The young veteran guard has started in all six games for the Lakers this year. As he’s knocked down nearly 50 percent of his field goals and 37 percent of his threes, Reaves has produced 17 points per game, along with five rebounds and five assists.
The Lakers and the Pistons tip at 7:30 PM ET.